SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Ohio manager Ken Coomer had a decision to make Wednesday at the Little League World Series.
His starting pitcher, JJ Vogel, was in the midst of a no-hitter in the fourth inning. If Vogel threw 55 or more pitches, he would be done for the Series.
If Coomer pulled him, New Hampshire’s bats — which scored 14 runs Tuesday — could break the game open.
The decision was to stick with Vogel, who recorded two strikeouts to end the fourth as Ohio held on for 4-3 victory Thursday. That meant Ohio moves into today’s elimination game against California. The winner of that game will play for a berth in the Little League World Series Championship.
Vogel seemed to get better as the game progressed. In the fifth, as his pitch count neared 85, he fanned the side to take his no-hitter into the sixth inning intact.
Calen Lucier nearly brought his team back into the game once Vogel was pulled. Ohio turned to Kaleb Harden, who gave up a three-run home on his first pitch to Lucier.
Harden was clearly shaken by the home run, but he came back to get the next two outs before a single put the game-tying run on first.
Vogel’s gem may have been the third-best pitching performance of the day.
After throwing the first five innings of a combined no-hitter earlier in the tournament, South Dakota’s Gavin Weir pitched a complete-game no-hitter to put the Midwest runners-up into the championship game of the Tom Seaver Bracket on Saturday.
South Dakota defeated California 1-0, getting an RBI single from Noah Kurezi for the only run it needed.
In the Hank Aaron Bracket, Hawaii’s Ryan Keanu carried a perfect game into the fifth inning against Michigan.
Keanu couldn’t finish it off, but pitched a one-hitter in a 2-0 win for Hawaii, which advanced to Saturday’s bracket championship. Kaikea Patoc-Young doubled and drove in a run for Hawaii, which scored one run in each the first and second innings.
Michigan will play Texas today, and the winner gets a chance to take on Hawaii again.
Texas dominated Oregon 10-0, behind a home run from Dylan Regala — while using a different bat, no less.
“I feel good about it,” Regala said of the bat. “I just changed bats, and I think that helped a lot, too. I’ve just been seeing the ball well. This bat is five ounces lighter. I’ve been using it this whole year. I went back to it, and it worked.”
Regala sparked a fifth-inning rally to enforce the ten-run-rule.
“That’s what got him here,” Texas manager Reggie Regala said. “He tried the new bat, and he’s been swinging it in the other games. He’s been hitting decently with it. His older brother told him, ‘You need to go back to your old bat. That’s what got you here.’ Sure, enough he went back to the old bat today.”