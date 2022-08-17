SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Honolulu Little League entered Wednesday’s opening day of the 2022 Little League World Series as the favorite not just to win its opener, but to claim the entire United States bracket.
The lofty expectations might be a lot for some teams, but Honolulu — which won the title in 2018, and reached the U.S. final in 2019 and 2021 — is used to the pressure.
Cohen Sakamoto delivered a gem on the mound, as the West champions defeated the Northwest champions from Bonney Lake, Washington, 11-1.
Sakamoto, who struck out five of the first six batters he faced, wasn’t the only dominant pitcher Wednesday. Davey-Jay Rijke threw 51/3 innings of shutout ball as Carribean topped Latin America in the opener, and Canada’s Ben Dartnell and Lucas Weisser combined to strike out 11 in a 7-0 win over Australia.
Southeast beat New England 5-3 in the day’s other game.
Longtime Honolulu manager Gerald Oda was separated from the team due to health protocol after testing positive for COVID-19. Oda’s brother, Keith, stepped in.
“They’ve been working hard all summer so it was pretty much just executing the game plan,” Keith Oda said. “It really gets to show who the brains behind the operation are. I’m kidding. They were prepared.”
Keith Oda said at 1 p.m. the team was informed their manager would not be able to attend the game. Despite the setback, Keith Oda said the kids kept focused on the task at hand.
“When he got tested, we knew he was in trouble,” Keith Oda said. “They told us he was going to be out, and we had to kind of scuttle and figure out what we were going to do.
“We told the team it would be a little bit different. We told them to pretty much just execute the plan.”
Sakamoto retired the first six batters he faced.
“I was feeling really good,” Sakamoto said. “Plus, it feels really easy with a good defense behind you.”
Keith Oda added: “Cohen did a wonderful job. We tried our best to conserve our pitchers. Cohen kept his pitch count down.”
Kama Angell, in the second inning, became Honolulu’s first baserunner when he reached on an error. Esaiah Wong followed with a six-pitch walk to put Angell into scoring position.
Both runners scored when Sakamoto lined a triple into left field from the No. 9 position in the batting order.
“That was amazing,” Sakamoto said. “I haven’t been hitting well, and once I hit that ball, it felt good. I was a little nervous, but after the first pitch I felt locked in.”
Southeast 5, New England 3
Nolensville, Tennessee, jumped out to a 5-0 run after the top of the third and held on to defeat Middleboro, Massachusetts, but a rain delay of more than an hour interrupted play.
“Rain delays are always tough when you have 13 12-year-olds,” Southeast coach Randy Huth said. “They are boys. They like to have fun. Keeping them focused can be tough.”
William Satinoff hit an RBI single in the top of the second inning to five Nolensville the lead.
“I just went up there loose and tried to help my team out,” Satinoff said. “We just tried to keep our energy high and just kept hitting.”
Satinoff then hit a two-run single as part of a four-run third inning for Southeast.
Caribbean 2, Latin America 0
Rijke was dialed in early for Pabao Little League from Willensted, Curacao, as he forced two ground outs before fanning the next six batters to take a 1-0 lead into the third inning.
The Caribbean struck early when Kyshore Hinkel recorded the first hit of the LLWS with a second-inning inning into left field. Hinkel wasn’t on base long as Jaylliard Emperador doubled to drive him in.
Rijke hit an RBI triple in the sixth inning.