SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Michigan did something Friday it hasn’t done at the Little League World Series since 1959 — win by shutout.
Ethan Van Belle tossed four innings of solid ball, fanning six and putting his team into position to capture the rare feat.
Michigan won 8-0 over Florida, on a day that also featured a no-hitter by South Dakota’s Gavin Weir, and a third shutout.
Early on, the day belonged to Van Belle, who captured the limited crowd with his flowing hair and high energy.
“Ethan is just different when it comes to being competitive,” Michigan manager Rick Thorning said. “He likes to go after guys. It’s been that way everywhere he throws. He did it in districts, sectionals and states.”
Michigan advances to play Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. Texas closed the second day of the World Series with a 6-0 win over Washington.
Jackson Surma, with two runners on base, drove a ball into the left-center field gap to drive in Michigan’s first two runs.
In the top of the fourth, Van Belle found himself in a jam as Florida loaded the bases for the first time. A walk and a single each from McClain Lewis and Frankie Brancaleone initiated a mound visit from manager Guido Unlin, who quickly calmed his pitcher.
“In that situation, I like to trust my pitchers,” Thorning said. “Me and Ethan discussed this. It wasn’t anything he hasn’t seen. I asked him how he was feeling, and he said good.”
A strikeout ended the inning. It also sent Van Belle into a frenzy as he leaped his way to the dugout fist-pumping and cheering the entire way.
The local favorite at the Little League World Series got out to a tough start as Oregon defeated Pennsylvania 8-2 in the first game of the day.
Pennsylvania committed costly errors in the bottom of the third to give Oregon life. Ellis Bayne connected with a hard ground ball to short, which was misplayed for an error. Chase Kelly then reached on an error at third to set the stage for Ben Robertson.
Robertson hit a long ball over the left-center field fence to give Oregon a 3-1 advantage.
Two more Pennsylvania fielding errors in the bottom of the fourth led to five more Oregon runs.
Not only did Weir pitch a no-hitter, but he did it against Louisiana, the defending champion.
Louisiana will have some work to do if it hopes to defend the 2019 championship after the 2-0 loss to South Dakota.
Weir finished with 15 strikeouts.
“I could have thrown a perfect game, but a no-hitter is still ... insanely good,” Weir said.
In the final game of the night, Ella Bruning stole the night as she went 2-for-2 with a run and RBI to help Texas win. She became the seventh girl to get a hit in the Little League World Series and the 21st to appear.
“It felt really good because it wasn’t expected because I’m not the best hitter,” Bruning said. “Those were my first two hits of the season. Don’t tell anyone.”