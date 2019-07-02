NEW BERLIN — When those scoring opportunities materialize — especially during postseason play — cashing in consistently is absolutely critical.
Yet while a Selinsgrove squad didn’t turn all of its chances into runs, Shawn Felty’s bunch came through often enough that a positive result followed.
Scoring twice in the third inning on run-scoring singles from Steven Miller and Mark Pastore, Selinsgrove made those early runs stand up in a 3-1 victory over Mifflinburg in the District 13 Junior Baseball Tournament on Monday night at New Berlin Rec Complex.
“Mifflinburg’s obviously a very good team,” Felty said. “We played them in the regular season. Both Selinsgrove teams played Mifflinburg and New Berlin very competitively, so a lot of talent on that side of the diamond. We were prepared.
“We knew it was going to be a tight game.”
Sylvan Martin added an RBI single in the sixth inning, while Josh Domaracki spun 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief as Selinsgrove opened tournament play with a solid victory that moved Felty’s club one round deeper in the winner’s bracket.
Selinsgrove (1-0) will play Danville (1-0) Saturday at 2 p.m.
Ethan Shoemaker’s sacrifice fly in the third inning chased home the lone run for Mifflinburg (1-1), which opened tournament play last weekend by routing Milton 15-1. Despite managing just one hit against Martin, Jacob Anders and Domaracki, Glenn Miller’s crew generated scoring chances yet stranded eight runners on base.
Mifflinburg, which will take on Wednesday’s Milton-Berwick survivor in a win-or-else scrap Friday night (5:30), also was 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
“We’ve gotta fight back,” Mifflinburg manager Glenn Miller said.
Trailing 2-1 as the bottom of the fourth inning began to unfold, Mifflinburg loaded the bases with one out against Anders as Logan Smith, Nate Chambers and Cyruss Scholvin drew walks. Moments later, Domaracki trotted in from center field to take over.
While Domaracki and Jarrett Miller engaged in a dandy, eight-pitch duel, Domaracki won that encounter by getting the Mifflinburg shortstop on strikes. One pitch later, he was out of trouble when Luke Rokavec bounced back to the mound.
“Josh has been a good pitcher through the years, (although) he hasn’t pitched a lot this year,” Felty said. “He came in and did a great job for us tonight.”
“We didn’t hit the baseball like we normally do, but we put runners in scoring position and just couldn’t drive them in,” Glenn Miller said.
Zeb Hufnagle was the only batter to reach in the final three innings, as Domaracki faced 10 hitters and retired the last eight. Hufnagle, who singled in the third, was stranded in the fifth after reaching on an infield error and stealing second.
Once Sylvan Martin lined a crisp single to left in the top of the sixth inning that plated Owen Santiago — Santiago drew a walk and moved up on a balk — Selinsgrove bumped its lead to 3-1. Mifflinburg, however, could not figure out Domaracki.
Although Selinsgrove left the bases juiced against Hufnagle in the first inning, Felty’s group took advantage in the third when Domaracki singled to left and moved up when Mifflinburg dropped a one-out relay at second while trying to convert a force play.
Soon after scooting to third on a wild pitch — Anders, who reached on the error, also advanced on the errant pitch — Domaracki charged home with the game’s first run on Steven Miller’s RBI swinging bunt. And when Pastore’s bloop fell between shortstop Shoemaker and left fielder Chambers, Anders scored the second run.
And, as it turned out, two runs was all a Selinsgrove outfit that was 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position, needed to set up its encounter with fellow unbeaten Danville.
“We had some timely hits, moving base runners around,” Felty said. “Just fortunate to lead off and get things started.”
Mifflinburg halved its deficit in the third when Jarrett Miller led off with a walk, stole second, stole third and motored home on Shoemaker’s liner to right. Although Hufnagle singled and swiped second, he was unable to move up.
“We kind of felt coming in that these are two good teams,” Glenn Miller said. “I told them, ‘We hold them to three runs, that’s a game we usually win.’ We had just one base hit the whole game, but we had runners in scoring position.”
DISTRICT 13 LITTLE LEAGUE
JUNIOR DIVISION
at New Berlin Rec Park
SELINSGROVE 3, MIFFLINBURG 1
Selinsgrove 002`001`0 — 3`6`1
Mifflinburg 001`000`0 — 1`1`1
Sylvan Martin, Jacob Anders (4), Josh Domaracki (4) and Mark Pastore; Zeb Hufnagle, Luke Rokavec (4) and Jarrett Miller, Ethan Shoemaker (4). W-Martin, L-Hufnagle, S-Domaracki.
Selinsgrove: Steven Miller 2-for-4, RBI; Domaracki 1-for-3, run; Tucker Teats 1-for-4; Pastore 1-for-2, RBI; Martin 1-for-3, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Hufnagle 1-for-3; Shoemaker 0-for-3, RBI; J.Miller 0-for-2, run, 3 stolen bases.