The Pitt and Penn State women’s basketball teams will play Dec. 5 at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
It will be the first time they’ve met in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Penn State leads the all-time series 29-13, including victories in the past three games.
Pitt’s most recent win against Penn State was an 80-59 decision in 2008 at Petersen Events Center.
Tip-off time and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.
“The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is always a highlight of the nonconference schedule for us, and being matched up against Penn State this season makes it even more special for us,” Pitt’s second-year coach Lance White said. “I love that our players get to play not only for Pitt, but also feeling the responsibility of representing the best conference in the country, the ACC.”
The game will be Pitt’s sixth in the Challenge as a member of the ACC. Pitt has won two of the previous five. The Panthers return two starters — Cara Judkins and Kyla Nelson — and sixth-year guard Aysia Bugg also is expected back. Bugg was averaging a career-high 14 points last season before blood clots forced her to miss the final 26 games.
White also welcomes seven members of his first recruiting class: freshmen Dayshanette Harris, Emy Hayford, Amber Brown, Cynthia Ezeja and Rita Igbokwe and transfers Marcella Lamark (Texas Tech) and Gabbie Green (South Plains College).
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .