PITTSBURGH — In the days leading up to Saturday’s matchup with Syracuse, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi predicted the game would be a “dog fight.”
The contest lived up to those words, as No. 25 Pitt defeated the Orange 21-10 at Heinz Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers (2-0, 1-0) played a much sloppier game than they did a week ago, committing seven penalties for 70 yards, turning the ball over twice, and dropping multiple balls. Kicker Alex Kessman missed two field goals and punter/holder Kirk Christodoulou bobbled a snap on a field goal attempt before the half, leaving the Panthers with a 14-10 halftime lead.
“You beat an ACC opponent — made a lot of mistakes, and were still able to win by two scores — and I think that’s the most important thing,” coach Pat Narduzzi said, adding that it was an “uglier” win than he’d like.
The game was within reach for Syracuse (0-2, 0-2) until late in the fourth quarter. A mistake-prone Orange offense couldn’t get anything going against the Panthers in the second half, and Pitt shut out Syracuse in the final two quarters.
The Panthers’ pass rush was a force to be reckoned with, as Pitt sacked quarterback Tommy Devito seven times and briefly knocked him out of the game.
Strong safety Paris Ford had a key interception for the second consecutive week. Ford’s pick late in the third quarter set up a Pitt touchdown drive that put the Panthers up 21-10.
Defensive end Rashad Weaver — who missed all of last season with a torn ACL and missed last week’s game due to inconsistent COVID-19 test results — had two sacks and seven tackles, including three tackles for loss.
“I thought he played outstanding,” Narduzzi said of Weaver. “He’s so smart and made a lot of plays today.”
Weaver was so excited to play that he had trouble sleeping on Friday night.
“I felt like a little kid on Christmas,” Weaver said. “Last night I was sitting with my eyes closed for like 30 minutes trying to fall asleep and I couldn’t. Then I did finally fall asleep and woke up at 3:40 in the morning, energized, looking at my phone hoping it was 7 o’clock.”
Despite the dominance of the defense, Pitt kept Syracuse in the game with critical mistakes. On the offensive drive following Ford’s interception, left guard Bryce Hargove was flagged for a personal foul — a 15-yard penalty that eliminated an 11-yard gain by running back Vincent Davis.
After a fumble by Syracuse running back Jawhar Jordan early in the fourth quarter, defensive end Deslin Alexandre recovered the ball but was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spinning the ball, backing up Pitt from Syracuse’s 18-yard line to the 33.
On the next Syracuse drive, Pitt’s defense initially forced a three-and-out before freshman linebacker Bangally Kamara was flagged for leaping on the punter. The 15-yard personal foul penalty on Kamara resulted in an automatic first down, allowing Syracuse to keep possession of the football.
“Things like that just can’t happen,” Narduzzi said. “I just told them championship teams don’t do those things.”
The explosive Pitt offense that was on display a week ago against Austin Peay had its share of struggles against Syracuse’s 3-3-5 defense. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was 25-of-36 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Davis, who played well enough last week to earn himself the starting job in a crowded backfield this week, led all rushers with 53 yards. After Syracuse turned the ball over on downs with four minutes remaining in the game and trailing by 11, Davis got five straight carries and picked up the first down that handed the Panthers the win.
True freshman wideout Jordan Addison notched 57 receiving yards and 24 rushing yards. Addison also scored his first touchdown as a Panther, a 27-yard pass from Pickett in the first quarter.
Both Narduzzi and Pickett said after the game that Addison is mature beyond his years.
“It’s like he’s a junior almost or a sophomore,” Pickett said. “It’s not like he’s a true freshman the way he goes about his business.”
After the game, Addison was still enjoying his first touchdown in a Pitt uniform.
“It felt unreal,” he said with a grin. “I can’t even describe it. I’m still trembling.”