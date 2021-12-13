NORTHUMBERLAND — Jenna Pizzoli was the designated sniper on Mount Carmel's state championship team a season ago, a crack shot from 3-point range off the bench.
Monday she took down Northumberland Christian with a vastly expanded arsenal.
The junior swing player scored a career-high 25 points, made seven steals and grabbed four rebounds to spearhead the Red Tornadoes' 58-53 come-from-behind victory over Northumberland Christian in a clash of reigning district champions.
"Starting gives me more confidence to go out there and do what I can," Pizzoli said. "I knew I had to step up this year to help my team since we lost so many (four) starters from last year."
Pizzoli scored 21 points over the game's final 17-plus minutes as Mount Carmel erased a nine-point, first-half deficit.
The Red Tornadoes led by as many as 11 with four minutes left before Warriors all-state senior Emily Garvin had six points in the last minute, cutting the margin to 56-53 with 7.7 seconds to play.
Mount Carmel (2-0) shot 4-of-7 from the free-throw line in the final minute, including senior Mia Chapman's pair with 6.7 seconds left that clinched a ninth consecutive win dating back to last season.
"We knew (the Warriors) were going to be tough," said Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano. "We're still working some things out; this is a different team this year. I really thought they responded very well at halftime."
Northumberland Christian (2-1), the two-time defending District 4 Class A champion, got a career-best 38 points from Garvin, who had 35 as a sophomore in a district playoff win. The two-time all-state swing player had scored 31 in each of the Warriors' Upper Dauphin tournament victories — giving her 100 points in three games this season — to surpass 1997 graduate Melissa Milbrand for third place on the program's career points list. Garvin ended Monday's game with 1,491 points, trailing 2009 graduate Kaitlyn Bailor (1,759) for second all-time.
Garvin was virtually unstoppable in the first half, scoring 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbing six rebounds to fuel Northumberland's surge to a 24-15 lead midway through the second quarter. The Warriors, who were plagued by turnovers throughout with a new backcourt configuration in the absence of graduate Rebekah Hayner, had four giveaways in the last three minutes of the half. Mount Carmel closed with a 5-0 run to pull within 26-22.
"Our most important thing this year is defense. We have multiple threats on offense — a bunch of shooters, guards that can post up down low — but we need stops," said Pizzoli. "Today, we came out strong in the second half and stopped them more."
The Red Tornadoes shot a tick better than 25 percent in the first half, but went 8-for-15 in the third quarter to race ahead 44-41. Pizzoli shot 3-for-3 in the period with back-to-back 3-pointers, the second of which broke a 39-all tie. She had 16 3-pointers in her sophomore year, which accounted for more than half her points.
"She's in a different role this year," said Varano. "Coming off the bench, there's a little less pressure and she kind of came in as the shooter. This year, as a starter, she has the all-around game. So I think it was always there, but she's a hard worker, too. She's been working really hard since the summer, every practice, and it really showed tonight."
Mount Carmel junior post Alyssa Reisinger, who starred off the bench in the Class 2A state final, added eight of her 17 points in the third quarter as the Red Tornadoes matched their first-half output of 22. She worked a give-and-go with Katie Witkoski early in the fourth to extend a run that grew to 15-2. Pizzoli hit three of four free throws to cap the spree at 52-41 with 3:56 to play.
Garvin scored all 12 of the Warriors' fourth-quarter points, with consecutive three-point plays pulling them within 52-47 with 2:48 showing. Mount Carmel forced Norry to foul from there, and shot well enough at the line to avenge last season's 55-54 loss.
"We thought if we'd win this game, we'd be stronger against teams that we didn't think we'd have a chance against," said Pizzoli, whose previous best was 15 points. "This just really built our confidence to know we are good enough to keep beating teams."
MOUNT CARMEL 58, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 53
Mount Carmel (2-0) 58
Mia Chapman 2 3-6 7, Jenna Pizzoli 8 6-8 25, Rachel Witkoski 1 2-4 4, Katie Witkoski 2 0-1 5, Alyssa Reisinger 7 3-6 17. Totals 20 14-25 58.
3-point goals: Pizzoli 3, K. Witkoski.
Did not score: Ava Chapman, Brynn Evert, Sydney Reed.
Northumberland Christian (2-1) 53
Jenika Krum 2 0-0 6, Emily Garvin 15 8-11 38, Anna Ulmer 3 0-0 7, Emma Ulmer 0 2-3 2. Totals 20 10-14 53.
3-point goals: Krum 2, A. Ulmer.
Did not score: Emily McCahan, Eden Treas.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;11;11;22;14 — 58
Northumberland Chr.;16;10;15;12 — 53