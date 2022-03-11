LEBANON — A well-tested veteran of Pennsylvania postseason basketball landscape, Lisa Varano knows the key is simply winning at this stage of the season.
“Survive and advance,” Varano said. “That’s the name of the game right now.”
When those final few minutes arrive — and your team leads — it definitely helps to have someone dependable who can step to the free-throw line and knock down freebie after freebie after freebie.
Well, Friday night at Cedar Crest High School, Jenna Pizzoli showed she’s Mount Carmel’s girl when it comes to delivering in the clutch, particularly from the charity stripe.
All Pizzoli did was score 13 of her career-high 27 points in the fourth quarter — including an 11-for-13 effort at the free-throw line — as Mount Carmel topped Columbia 59-49 in a PIAA Class 2A second-round tournament game.
“Jenna had a huge game, and her shooting (four made 3-pointers) helped open stuff up for others,” Varano said. “When she made her foul shots, she kind of closed out the game.”
Alyssa Reisinger added 15 points, and Katie Witkoski chipped in 10 for the Red Tornadoes (22-5), who advanced to Tuesday night’s state quarterfinals and a date with District 4 foe South Williamsport. South defeated Mount Carmel in the District 4 semifinals.
Brie Droege scored 21 points to lead Columbia (24-3) — the District 3 runner-up — one more than her twin sister, Brooke.
Up 38-34 after three quarters, the Red Tornadoes were poised to stretch their lead when Pizzoli turned a Rachel Witkoski dish into an and-one situation. About the same time Pizzoli was fouled, Reisinger was tagged in the face by Emily Gambler, with the officials ultimately calling a flagrant foul.
Gambler also was ejected from the contest.
When Pizzoli converted her free throw — Reisinger knocked down both of her free-throw attempts — no one in the gym could have anticipated what was to follow.
Suddenly holding a 45-34 lead with 5:24 to play — Mount Carmel’s largest advantage of the night — the Crimson Tide began fouling since Karl Kreiser’s squad was far from being in the bonus. Eventually, they were.
And with 3:42 remaining, Pizzoli canned both ends of a one-and-one trip. With 2:54 to play, another successful one-and-one was in the books. Finally, with 2:11 to go, Pizzoli drained both ends of a two-shot look that made it 53-44.
“We do a lot of foul shooting,” Pizzoli said with a chuckle. “At the end of the game, I was able to come up clutch.
Mia Chapman got a pair of free throws to fall, and Pizzoli made four of her last six attempts to move the Tornadoes on.
“We could never get past the second round,” said Pizzoli, who snared a team-high seven rebounds to go with her 27 points. “When we were able to pull it off last year, it helped us so much. We knew we could really go far.”
Right now, it’s two rounds down and a rematch on tap.
While Varano was pleased with her squad’s composure, the Tornadoes will talk about the 22 turnovers they committed. Of course, they forced 17 themselves.
“(The Droeges) are good players, and they’re going to score because they’re good players,” Varano said of the Columbia sophomores. “I thought our defense was phenomenal. We really held it together.”
PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
MOUNT CARMEL 59, COLUMBIA 49
Mount Carmel (22-5) 59
Mia Chapman 0 2-7 2; Jenna Pizzoli 6 11-13 27; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Witkoski 4 0-0 10; Alyssa Reisinger 6 3-4 15; Ava Chapman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-26 59.
3-point goals: Pizzoli 4, K. Witkoski 2, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Brynn Evert.
Columbia (24-3) 49
MacKenzie Burke 0 2-4 2; Brooke Droege 9 1-1 20; Morgan Bigler 1 1-1 3; Brie Droege 8 5-6 21; Kailee Soto 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 9-12 49.
3-point goals: Brooke Droege, Soto.
Did not score: Emily Gambler, Kylie Wylie-Smith, Breanna Young.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;12;16;10;21 — 59
Columbia;9;15;10;15 — 49