SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — No fans, no problem.
Despite numerous restrictions — including a late announcement banning general admission fans — the Little League World Series began with a bang amid a still-ongoing global pandemic in its return to Lycoming County after last year's World Series was canceled.
The bang was a first-inning home run to center field for Connecticut's Arlen Peyman. Unfortunately for the New England runners-up, the rest of the opening game belonged to Hawaii, which earned the first win of the day in the first of two games decided by eight runs on the opening day.
The middle two games were closer, including Ohio edging Tennessee in an eight-inning pitchers' duel, and Nebraska winning its first non-consolation game in World Series history.
After Peyman's early home run, Hawaii took control with four runs in the bottom of the second, and scored four more in the bottom of the fourth on the way to a 9-1 win.
Eight Hawaii players recorded hits, and Ryan Keanu pitched a complete-game two-hitter for the West champions.
“I slipped up on the mound, but I had to get my head around that problem,” Keanu said. “I had to just keep my head high after that home run.”
The second game was the most competitive of the opening day, but the pitchers dominated as Ohio and Tennessee combined for only four hits.
Ohio loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth, and scored to win 1-0, when Noah Davidson hit a groundball through the infield.
Tennessee shortstop Ryan Pearson made some highlight-reel defensive plays in the loss.
In the third game, Nebraska got key hits from Hunter Nepple to defeat New Jersey 5-2.
Nepple doubled, drove in a pair of runs and scored. Kowen Rader also doubled for the Midwest champions.
California, which finished as the West runner-up to Hawaii, defeated New Hampshire 10-2 in the final game of the opening day.
California scored four runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead, and scored four more in the top of the fifth to go ahead 8-1.
New Hampshire had a highlight of its own before dropping into the consolation bracket, as Tristan Lucier blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Opening-round games continue today, starting off with Pennsylvania taking on Oregon at 1 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
GAME 1
HAWAII 9, CONNECTICUT 1
Connecticut;100;000 — 1-2-4
Hawaii;040;41x — 9-9-4
Ryan Keanu and Chasen Uyetake. Arlen Peyman, Jacob Budarz (3) and Paul Virdokian.
WP: Keanu. LP: Peyman.
Connecticut: Arlen Peyman 1-for-3, home run (solo, 1st).
Hawaii: Chase Uyetake 2-for-3, double, run, 3 RBIs; Kekoa Payanal 2-for-2, 3 runs.
GAME 2
OHIO 1, TENNESSEE 0, 8 inn.
Tennessee;000;000;00 — 0-2-1
Ohio;000;000;01 — 1-2-2
Nolan Brown, William Dreussi (8) and Gabriel Shepler. JJ Vogel, Cooper Oden (5) and Noah Davidson.
WP: Oden. LP: Dreussi.
Tennessee: Nolan Brown 1-for-3; Williams Dreussi 1-for-2.
Ohio: Kaleb Harden 1-for-1; Brady Baumann 1-for-2.
GAME 3
NEBRASKA 5, NEW JERSEY 2
New Jersey;000;011 — 2-5-0
Nebraska;210;20x — 5-11-2
Cole Garrison, Joey DiMeo (3) and Jason Verderrosa. Hunter Nepple, Kowan Rader (5) and Owen Brow.
WP: Nepple. LP: Garrison.
New Jersey: Steven Malato 2-for-3, triple, run.
Nebraska: Hunter Nepple 3-for-3, double, run, RBI.
GAME 4
CALIFORNIA 10, NEW HAMPSHIRE 2
California;040;042 — 10-8-2
New Hampshire;001;001 — 2-5-2
Gibson Turner, Dominic Golia (3), Kavier Navarro (6) and Andrew Nuruki. Mason DeVall, Tristian Lucier (5), Keith Townsend (5) and Tyler Chauvette.
WP: Turner. LP: DeVall.
California: Grant Hays 1-for-4, double; Andrew Nuruiki 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.
New Hampshire: Tristan Lucier 1-for-3, home run (solo, 6th).