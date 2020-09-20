The only thing that could make Penn State fans’ week any better would be news of Micah Parsons’ return for the 2020 season.
The preseason Associated Press first-team linebacker and reigning Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald linebacker of the year on Thursday night suggested he might be pondering the opportunity.
“At this age I never seen so many hard decisions I’ve been faced with!” Parsons tweeted on Thursday night.
The Big Ten this week announced it would resume its 2020 football season on Oct. 23.
Parsons — with the status of the 2020 season still in flux — decided last month to opt out of the upcoming season because of coronavirus concerns, and to focus on the 2021 NFL draft.
No one could fault him, either, as he’s projected to be taken as one of the early selections in the first round, ensuring a nice nest egg and life-changing money. As a father, the only other person Parsons needs to consider in his decision-making process is his child. Penn State coach James Franklin suggested the same.
“I’m a positive guy, so I’m going to see if there’s a way we can work it out and get him back here if it’s in everybody’s best interest — most importantly, Micah’s,” Franklin said during a Zoom press conference with reporters on Wednesday.
Parsons isn’t the only Big Ten standout who opted out of the upcoming season.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and the Ohio State pair of cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, chose to do the same.
On Friday, The Star Tribune’s Megan Ryan reported Bateman “wants to return to Gophers and is enrolled for fall semester.”
According to Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Wade and Davis have indicated they wish to return to the Buckeyes, as well.
“They both shared with me they want to play football. They want to be part of this team; they want to play with their teammates, and now the opportunity is here,” Day said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “In terms of the details of all that, we’ll figure that all out over the next couple of days.”
Big Ten players who opted out — and those in the Pac-12, if it decides to resume its season — are faced with a difficult decision.
Especially those, like Parsons, who are all but assured to be selected early in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft.
Is the risk of playing an abbreviated, nine-game season, worth the reward? As we’ve seen before, injuries can derail a highly-touted player’s professional future before it begins.
Last week, reports surfaced that Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth would opt out of the previously postponed season and prepare for the 2021 draft. Freiermuth ended that speculation on Wednesday. Like Parsons, Freiermuth was named an Associated Press preseason first-team All-American selection.
“I don’t know where those reports came from, but I stayed consistent and trusted coach Franklin that he was going to get the job done,” Freiermuth said on Wednesday. “I’m just excited to play football again for Penn State, and I can’t wait for the season.”
Every situation, like every player, is different. I don’t envy Parsons, who will have to decide whether it is better to sit out the season and miss out on competing with the teammates he considers brothers or to play and take on that risk.
“We’ll see how it all plays out,” Franklin said on Wednesday. “It makes it more complicated the longer they’ve been gone, but I also know that Micah, as well as others, probably wouldn’t be in this situation if it wasn’t for the circumstances we’re under.”