Players who just missed spots on all-decade team

Nick Lorenz, East Juniata
G, 2011-2014
Juniata County’s all-time leading scorer when he graduated. Led the TIgers to their best two seasons in school history — a school-record 19 wins as a junior, followed by a 22-0 start as a senior. Averaged 21.0 points per game as junior and 24.6 points as a senior. Finished with 1,513 career points. Played baseball at Elizabethtown College.
Mike Marciniek
Line Mountain, F, 2008-2011
Finished his career with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for the Eagles. Two-time all-Daily Item selection. Two-time first-team Tri-Valley League selection. Averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds in his senior season for Line Mountain. Went to Lock Haven to play receiver for Bald Eagles.
Ryan Emery, Milton
F, 2015-2017
A three-time first-team selection, he averaged 17.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Black Panthers. Finished his career with 1,115 points. Played two seasons at Misercordia University.
Michael Jacobs, Milton
G, 2011-2013
A three-year letter winner for the Black Panthers, really came into his own as a senior. Led the Milton to a district title in 2013 a year after the Black Panthers had won just six games. Averaged 14.8 points and knocked down 54 3-pointers in 2013.
Travis Conrad, Lewisburg
G, 2012-2013
Started two seasons for the Green Dragons, but made the most of that time. First-team Daily Item selection as a junior and Player of the Year in his senior season. First Green Dragon of the 21st Century to named to the all-state team. Scored 871 points and averaged 14.9 points as senior. Played at Lebanon Valley College.
Mike Klebon
Southern Columbia
G, 2012-2015
Four-year contributor and three-year starter for the Tigers. Two-time Daily Item first-team selection as a junior and senior. As a senior, averaged 16.2 points, eight rebounds and four assists. had nine double-doubles as a senior despite being a 6-foot guard, including 24 points and 17 rebounds in his final high school game. Played at St. Francis (Pa.).
Tyler Baughman, G;
Austin Schott, F
Kurtis Klodnicki, F
Meadowbrook Christian
2012-2015
This group of Lions led the Meadowbrook Christian to the first-ever state playoff win over Old Forge in the 2015 Class A playoffs before falling to Math, Civics and Sciences team led by Samir Doughty — who led Auburn in scoring this season — in the Round of 16. Maybe ever more special for the Warriors in that Round of 16 game, Klodnicki — a starter for Meadowbrook Christian until his senior season — was able to play after missing the entire season with a blood clot in a carotid artery.