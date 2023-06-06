The Daily Item
The PIAA announced the site and times for the two baseball teams that have quarterfinal playoff games on Thursday.
In Class 5A, Selinsgrove (18-5) will face District 1 champion Strath Haven (20-4) at 1 p.m. at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove.
The Seals, who have won eight of their last nine PIAA games, will be facing a team that won its first state playoff game in the school history in Monday’s 10-0, six-inning win over Lower Dauphin.
In Class A, Greenwood (13-12) will play District 9 runner-up DuBois Central Catholic (17-5) at 3 p.m. at Veterans Field in Altoona. The Cardinals have won 17 of their last 19 games after starting the season 0-3.