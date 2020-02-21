MIFFLINBURG — Angela Reamer and Mara Shuck spun Mifflinburg's greatest hits Thursday night, and the Wildcats danced into the district semifinals for the fifth consecutive year.
The two seniors steeped in postseason experience ignited a defense that limited Jersey Shore to five second-half baskets and fueled the program's calling-card transition game.
Mifflinburg, which led by nine after the first period and at the half, played with a double-digit lead for the final seven minutes of a 46-34 win in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal game.
"Our defense stepped it up," said first-year Wildcats coach Kris Shuck. "We got some breakaways — got some steals and converted them on the other end — which was what we needed because we were kind of struggling to get into the offensive flow. That's to our advantage, and we've got to do that when we can."
The fourth-seeded hosts beat Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I rival Jersey Shore for the third time this season.
Mifflinburg (11-12) will face the winner of tonight's game between No. 1 Danville (21-3) and eighth-seeded Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech (6-15) in the semifinals next week on a day to be determined. The Wildcats have appeared in four consecutive district finals, winning the last two.
Along the way, Reamer amassed a 15-5 career record in postseason games, while Mara Shuck's playoff record improved to 12-2.
"Definitely that builds our confidence," said Mara Shuck, whose 10 rebounds topped four Wildcats with eight or more.
Brooke Catherman, a junior starting for the first season, scored half of her 12 points in the first quarter. She was one of the five players to score in the period, and the Wildcats closed with an 11-2 run to lead 17-8.
"Coach emphasized this being the seniors' last home game, and that really motivated us to work harder at practice," said Reamer. "All that hard work transferred onto the court, and we really came out strong in the first quarter which we really haven't been doing this season. I thought that had a big impact on the game."
Jersey Shore (9-14) made one only second-quarter bucket, but Brielle Hess' 3-pointer pulled the Bulldogs within 17-12. The Wildcats didn't score in the quarter until Reamer's deft drive and dish to classmate Mollie Bomgardner with 3:20 on the clock. They struggled against Shore's aggressive man defense, but got a boost when freshman Ella Shuck beat the halftime horn with a 3-pointer.
"We just kind of got away from some of the things that were effective in the first period," said Kris Shuck. "Ella's 3 at the end of the half was huge. That kind of felt like a little momentum change."
Mifflinburg had three offensive rebounds on the possession that ended with Ella Shuck's trey, a trend that continued into the second half. The Bulldogs shot 5-for-21 after halftime (10-for-44 overall), but they scored just one putback basket.
"Getting the initial rebound is definitely big, not giving them a second opportunity to shoot," said Mara Shuck. "For me, my shot was off tonight so I was looking for getting every rebound I could. If they don't have another chance to shoot, it limits their opportunities."
Bomgardner and Ella Shuck had early second-half steals that led to points for Catherman and Reamer, respectively, for a 28-15 lead. Aubrey Stetts scored all 10 of Jersey Shore's third-quarter points — and Mifflinburg shot 1-for-8 with 10 turnovers — to slash the margin to 31-25 at period's end. Stetts had a game-high 15.
"We kind of got too antsy, like, 'We need to score! We need to score!'" said Reamer. "But you don't have to keep scoring to win; it really comes from the defensive end. If you can get a good stop, work the clock and get a good shot, that's a lot better. I just think we got away from that."
Reamer scored half of her 14 points in the fourth, adding four rebounds and two blocks. Her leaping stuff-turned-swipe from behind 6-foot Aubrey Schilling became fastbreak bucket that pushed the lead back into the teens.
"I fed off my teammates' energy," Reamer said, "and they really helped me out with the steals by talking and letting me know where everyone was at."
Ella Shuck and Bomgardner added eight and seven points, respectively, for Mifflinburg. Bomgardner, Catherman and Reamer all pulled eight rebounds.
"We did a good job of boxing them out and cleaning them up," said Kris Shuck.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
QUARTERFINAL
MIFFLINBURG 46, JERSEY SHORE 34
Jersey Shore (9-14) 34
Brielle Hess 3 0-0 7, Aubrey Stetts 4 7-10 15, Sadie Griswold 0 6-9 6, Aubrey Schilling 3 0-0 6, Delaney Herbst 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 13-21 34.
3-point goals: Hess.
Did not score: Hailey Stetts, Bella Kriner, Sophia Kauffman, Samantha Machmer.
Mifflinburg (11-12) 46
Ella Shuck 3 1-3 8, Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-5 7, Angela Reamer 5 3-5 14, Brooke Catherman 5 2-2 12, Mara Shuck 1 0-3 3, Cassie Keister 0 2-4 2. Totals 16 11-22 46.
3-point goals: Reamer, E. Shuck, M. Shuck.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Abby Greb, Jenna Haines, Jaden Keister.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore`8`7`10`9 — 34
Mifflinburg`17`7`7`15 — 46