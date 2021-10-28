For most of the season, Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks has had to take time to make sure that his team was ready for the upcoming opponent. He hasn’t had to do that this week, because the Green Dragons are already on it.
Facing Mifflinburg for both the Little Brown Jug and a playoff spot will do that.
“It’s Miff Week; it’s one of the biggest rivals that Lewisburg has had forever,” Wicks said. “So it’s one of those deals where you really don’t have to say much. The kids are fired up to go do it, and all the kids who are banged up are saying, ‘Coach, I’ll give you everything I’ve got, no matter what.’”
That’s what it’s likely to take for Lewisburg (4-4), which needs to beat Mifflinburg (6-3) and then hope for enough results to go their way to either leapfrog the Wildcats or Shamokin, which currently hold the fourth and third slots, respectively, in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs. There’s also the not-so-small matter of getting a win against their rival down Route 45, where the Little Brown Jug has resided since 2019.
“We feel like this is going to be another tough matchup,” Wicks said. “We don’t see too many passing teams like this, and they’re very good at being precise at where they want to go with the ball.”
While Wicks and the Green Dragons have to rely on themselves and other scores, Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler isn’t spending much time on figuring out playoff scenarios. For one thing, the permutations can become quite complicated, making it difficult to figure out every possibility. For another, the Wildcats don’t need to worry about the playoff points as long as they do their job.
If Mifflinburg can best Lewisburg and retain the Jug for the third straight year, the Wildcats know they’ll be in the playoffs no matter what, and that’s all that matters to them.
“Our focus is that we’re treating this week as if it is a playoff week,” Dressler said. “The points are very close, so I’ve just said to the team that we’ve got to focus on taking care of business this week. We live one week at a time from here on out, and we’ve got to just focus on what we do well, shore up the things we need to improve on, and go play our best game yet.
“It’s Lewisburg, so the motivation and inspiration is all there, coupled with the mere fact that our guys want to make the playoffs.”
One factor that will be different from usual is that Lewisburg will be playing its third game in eight days. Thanks to a mid-season postponement, the Green Dragons had to face Loyalsock in a makeup game on Monday, which ended a four-game winning streak, and left Wicks concerned about the need to rotate players so that his team is fresh enough to make plays near the end of the game.
Dressler, however, isn’t expecting fatigue to play a factor. After all, every team is dealing with injuries after nine weeks, and if there’s one team Lewisburg wants to defeat, it’s the Wildcats.
“Being that this is a rivalry game and what’s at stake, I think their kids will be amped up,” Dressler said. “They’re looking to play, so I don’t think that will be an issue for them. They’re building on momentum just like we are from winning, so it’s definitely looking to be a good game.”
While the Little Brown Jug remains as important a prize as ever, it’s only the second-most important thing at stake this week. The most important is simple: the chance to play football in November.
“Basically, this game is for our seniors,” Wicks said. “In every situation, we talk about our seniors being our leaders on a day-to-day thing with the team. We want to win this so that our seniors get an opportunity to play another game.”