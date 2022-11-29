As is the case every two years, the Heartland Athletic Conference will have a new look this year with a larger Division II and powerhouses across all three divisions.
Success will once again be measured across a few lanes, beginning with regular-season and team-dual success before shifting individual runs to Hershey in March.
Before then, the focus is on team goals, and the Valley will once again feature some of the top dual teams in District 4.
n Heartland I
Selinsgrove finished last year at 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the brutal Heartland Athletic Conference’s Division I. Its three losses were to teams all ranked in the top 10 statewide, while it also earned dual victories over two state-ranked squads. The Seals sent nine wrestlers to the Class 3A Northwest Regional, and they return enough talent to contend with defending champion Williamsport and Central Mountain for the team title.
The Seals must replace state qualifier Aiden Gaugler, but five wrestlers who won at least 20 matches a year ago return and a few young standouts are tabbed to fill voids.
“We will have a full lineup again as it’s a goal of ours from year to year,” Seals coach Seth Martin said, noting the team put together goals as a group, highlighted by strong performances and being “respectful on and off the mat. If we meet the first two goals, we’ve already won. However, specifically, on the mat, wherever we go, the goal is to win, everything!”
Three-time regional qualifier Steven Miller is back after winning 30 matches as a junior. Junior Tucker Teats and sophomore Landyn Lukens both won 30 matches on their way to regionals. Ethan Miller, another talented youngster, won 24 matches to reach regionals. The Seals bring up freshman Jack Peters — who was unbeaten in junior high and ranks among the state’s top-ranked freshmen according to Pa. Power Wrestling — and Jarrod Bullington, another standout junior high wrestler.
Shikellamy second-year coach Tim Boetsch won 16 matches in his first season, and he thinks the Braves can contend with more wrestlers in the room.
“For the first time in a long time, the lineup will have some depth,” Boetsch said. “With multiple wrestlers in most weight classes, we are going to able to push our starting lineup harder than in previous seasons. With several returning wrestlers, we have been able to hit the ground running and pick up right where we left off.”
The Braves’ top returnees include Isaac McGregor (28-12), who came within a victory of reaching states. Alex Reed won 30 matches to qualify for regionals, while CJ Keener (27-16), Connor Wetzel (24-17) and Mason Rebuck (25-11) all placed third at districts
Heartland II
Danville qualified one wrestler for states a year ago — senior Blake Sassaman — and now looks to reach the district duals after moving down to HAC-II this year.
The Ironmen, coach Seth Kanaskie said, lost some wrestlers who moved out of the area, but they picked up a state qualifier in heavyweight Gunner Triebley, who transferred from Meadowbrook Christian.
“We will have some younger guys wrestling right away and will build as each day passes,” Kanaskie said. “We will find a path for each wrestler to attack each individual goal and work to peak in February and March. Each day has to serve a purpose to the goals in mind, and that’s how we build a mindset on a daily basis.
Midd-West is led by returning state semifinalist Connor Heckman. As a junior, Heckman won a regional title before going 4-1 at states to finish the year 43-5. A two-time state medalist, Heckman enters his senior season with 112 career wins.
Mifflinburg heavyweight Emmanuel Ulrich, who has already committed to American, enters his senior season following a tremendous summer. He finished third at states, winning five matches along the way.
He followed a similar pattern at Junior Nationals in Fargo, where he finished fourth. After forfeiting his first bout, he won eight consecutive consolation matches to reach the bronze-medal bout against two-time Florida state champion Ethan Vergara. In his eight-bout win streak, Ulrich outscored his opponents 72-6, including a 14-3 win over New Jersey state medalist Max Acciardi in the consolation semifinal and a pin of Oklahoma state champion Hayden Simpson.
Returning state qualifier Jace Gessner has been fourth at regionals each of the last two years to lead Lewisburg. Coach Justin Michaels will look to Gessner, and section champion Chase Wenrich for leadership.
“Our key to team success this season will be getting everyone spread out to the right weight classes and the development of our young wrestlers,” Michaels said. “They will get battle-tested early with a tough dual-meet schedule and two tough tournaments in the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic and the Chambersburg Trojan Wars before the New Year.
“The quick start to the season, with only two weeks of practice before the first competition, will be a challenge, but we know that the season is long, and our goal is to get better each day and be at our best when the individual postseason comes around in February.”
Jarrod Scandle enters his second season as the coach at Shamokin after five years as an assistant. Like a lot of programs in the league, Scandle said the Indians will struggle with numbers, which could impact dual meet success.
“I believe we have a handful of kids with great potential and will advance into the postseason,” Scandle said. “I am looking forward to seeing the kids progress through the season and achieve their personal goals”
As a freshman, Chase Pensyl won 20 matches to reach regionals for the Indians. He will anchor the lineup, along with the return of Ryder Zulkowski, who transferred back into the district, and Camden Smith is out for the program after two years away.
“Because of our numbers every dual meet is going to be tough. We are giving up several points in forfeits, which is hard to overcome,” Scandle said. “The kids know this, (but) they are focused and will not let that get in the way of winning the majority of our individual matches during the meet.”
Heartland III
Like many programs in the area, Southern Columbia returns tons of experienced wrestlers who have deep postseason runs under their belts and have enjoyed team success. First-year coach Steve Pesarchick takes over a roster highlighted by Mason Barvitskie, a junior, who has twice qualified for states, finishing fourth and fifth, and has consecutive section crowns. Wes Barnes, a Clarion commit, is back after missing last season with an injury. He is a two-time state medalist.
The Tigers also bring back regional qualifiers Louden Murphy, Jaymen Golden and Jude Bremigen. Junior Garrett Garcia is on the roster but is nursing an ACL injury suffered during the first week of the football season.
“We will be a young team starting a lot of freshmen but with upper-class leadership,” Pesarchick said. “We will be a hard-nosed, tough, physical team with stamina for days. We wrestle one of the toughest schedules in District 4, and the real results will shine at the end of the season. We have hopes of the possibility of three individual state champs and a few more state medal winners this season. The sky is the limit.”
Warrior Run brings back plenty of firepower along with a mix of the state’s top newcomers.
Kaden Milheim was third at states as a junior, reaching the state semifinal at 126 pounds. He went 4-1 at states, and the American signee enters his senior season with 79 career wins. Cameron Milheim was seventh as a freshman at the state meet after winning section and regional titles. Over the summer he was fourth at Junior Nationals in Fargo.
“Our team goal is to improve every day at practice and at every competition,” Defenders coach Jeremy Betz said. “If we do that, I think we can compete for a spot at team states.”
The returnees will be boosted by a third Milheiem. Freshman Reagan was sixth at Junior High states last year. Tyler Ulrich, another freshman, was eighth. Reagan Milheim was rated as the 23rd-best freshman by Pa. Power Wrestling, while Ulrich was honorable mention.
Tri-Valley League
Second-year coach Josh Phillips said he wants to see Line Mountain continue to rebuild its status as a state power, noting the Eagles have not had a state medalist since a top-five team finish in 2017 that included three semifinalists.
“My team goals for the season would be to compete for the league title and to qualify for the District Duals,” he said. “I want to see the young guys continue to improve throughout the season and see where they stack up in the postseason. It is time for someone to step up and be the next.”
Regional qualifiers Bradyn Schadel, Nolan Baumert and Lane Schadel will lead the way on a roster that features five freshmen and four sophomores.
“Braydn, Nolan, and Lane were knocking on the door of the state tournament last season, and I have confidence in them that they can get there and be in the mix,” Phillips said.