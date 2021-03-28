For many, the opening of trout season ushers in the start of fishing season.
Participation in fishing has been rapidly growing due to various reasons including sourcing food locally, or even the confines of the pandemic drawing people outdoors. Fishing is an activity that many will find enjoyable regardless of if they desire to put a meal on the table, or simply spend time in the outdoors with family.
In addition to the long-lasting memories that a trip to the lake, river, or stream may provide, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission offers a variety of awards for anglers. Most anglers will never be lucky enough to catch a state record fish, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t be recognized for your achievements on the water.
You may be familiar with state records for fish. These require a special application and process for weighing and measuring; however, there are many other award opportunities available.
The last two years, I’ve been blessed to earn a Catch and Release award on my first successful outings of each year. Last year my award came when hooking a 12-inch crappie while fishing for trout; and this year was a 28-inch channel catfish from the Susquehanna.
These awards are based solely on length. After measuring the fish on a metal ruler and snapping a photo, the fish needs to be released back into the waterway. Fill out the required paperwork with a witness signature and include the clear sideview photo and for your efforts, PFBC will mail you a nice certificate and patch.
There are also Junior and Senior Angler Awards for those under and over 16 (respectively). These awards are based on the weight of the fish. These awards require weighing and measuring, and having it done by a third party is encouraged (local tackle shop, PFBC, etc.)
Muskellunge fisherman can not only qualify for a catch and release citation, or a junior/senior award, but they have an award all their own. Landing a 50-inch musky will put you in the Husky Musky club.
For those taking a new angler out, don’t miss the First Fish certificate. When your new angler catches their first fish you need only a witness signature on the form. What a great way to commemorate that first catch!
No matter what draws you to the water this season, keep these opportunities in mind. It may even help you prove a fish tale down the road.