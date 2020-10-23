It’s hard to believe the regular season wraps up this week in the Central Susquehanna Valley. We’ve seen many outstanding performances, and many great players in six — soon to be seven— short weeks.
This has been one of the most wide-open seasons this area has seen in a few years. Southern Columbia graduated enough Division I players that one would think the Tigers would take a step back — if they have, though, it’s tough to tell.
We had some old coaches in some new places, the first time in a few seasons that we’ve had any coaching changes in the area. Danville’s Mike Brennan has guided the Ironmen — led by quarterback K.J. Riley — back to the playoffs, while former Danville coach Jim Keiser has his new team — Shikellamy — playing tough despite its 1-5 record.
Here’s a quick look at some of the most memorable things so far this season.
Individual performances
Hunter Wolfley, Midd-West,
454 yards rushing
This was covered last week in Game Night, but it’s tough to top the senior running back’s performance against Mifflinburg two weeks ago. He’s one of just two runners to cross the 1,000-yard mark in District 4 so far in this shortened season — Rocco Pullizi of Montoursville is the other. It’s a game that will live on in the Valley. Wolfley is one of just three players to have a 400-yard rushing game in District 4 history.
Gavin Garcia, Southern
Columbia, 26.2 yards per carry
The Tigers have rolled up plenty of gaudy yards-per-carry averages over the last 28 years, but Garcia’s just seems not to drop. He’s best known for some of his runs last season where he reversed field and broke long touchdown runs, and Garcia did that on a punt return in the opener against Bloomsburg, but he hasn’t needed to do that this season. A lot of long runs have come on simple toss plays, where nobody has beaten the junior to the edge. If Garcia had as many carries as Wolfley, Garcia would have 3,480 yards in five games played.
Brett Nye, Shamokin,
348 passing yards
The expectations for Nye were high in the preseason, but the Indians’ passing game got off to a slow start. That has changed over the last three weeks. It’s been a long time since another Shamokin quarterback passed for 300 yards in a game — it was Jeff Hodrick — let alone having back-to-back 300 games as Nye did against Shikellamy and Central Mountain earlier this season.
Garret Laudenslager,
Line Mountain, 246 yards, 3 TDs
Making the move to running back for one season can be tough, but the Line Mountain senior proved in the second game of the season that it hasn’t been all that hard for him. A rare blend of size and speed, Laudenslager can pull away from a defense, and relishes punishing tacklers in the hole as well. He has been one of the big reasons the Eagles are 3-1, and are on the verge of a District 4 Class 2A playoff berth with a win tonight over Newport.
Duncan Weir, Shikellamy,
16 tackles
The Braves middle linebacker covers sideline-to-sideline as well as anybody in the Valley, and that’s evidenced by last week’s performance against Jersey Shore. The Bulldogs had seven drives start inside the Shikellamy 35-yard line, and scored only two touchdowns. The Braves’ defense — led by Weir — kept them in a game against a team that won the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title and is the favorite for a third straight District 4 Class 4A title.
Most valuable players
K.J. Riley, QB, Danville
A starter since midway through his freshman year, fans were excited to see how Riley would look in new coach Mike Brennan’s spread offense. It seems to be one highlight-reel pass after another for Riley. Even in a game like last week’s victory over Bloomsburg — in which he threw three interceptions — he showed off his arm, throwing a howitzer for a touchdown with an unblocked blitzer just moments from driving his shoulder into Riley’s unprotected chest. He followed that with a scramble that saw him elude a sack, cross the field, and throw his fourth touchdown pass of the day.
Jacob Feese, QB, Line Mountain
The Eagles veer offense has been humming all season, and there are many reasons, but Feese is the biggest one. Unencumbered with a quarterback controversy, he’s rushed for 11 touchdowns this season, but it’s his mastery of the option that been a huge key. From the days when his coach — Brandon Carson — was the quarterback, when the Eagles have a quarterback to run their offense well, they’ve been one of the top teams in the area.
Carson Persing, WR, Danville
It’s hard to put a teammate of Riley’s here, but Persing has quickly developed at wide receiver. Some of the career numbers he’s put up in 17 games — 83 catches, 1,433 and 16 touchdowns — are pretty remarkable. With the windows that Riley can throw the ball into, and how open Persing can get himself, it’s not hard to see why they are tough to stop for opposing defenses.
Unsung heros
Shikellamy’s roster
It’s hard to pick one player on the Shikellamy roster to put here. It’s very rare for any Braves player to be in the spot the new coaching staff had originally planned them to be. Alex Geiser scored Shikellamy’s only touchdown in the opener as a fullback, moved to center and started the last three games at that position, and now will play guard tonight due to injuries. In addition to Weir’s outstanding play at middle linebacker, the senior was forced to start at guard against Selinsgrove. Conner Fitzgerlad has played linebacker, cornerback and safety this season. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz went from linebacker to nose tackle. That really is just the tip of the iceberg for the Braves.
Trey Lauver, Midd-West and Quentin Doane, Mifflinburg
Both of these players are outstanding defenders, but this is for their moves during this season. Lauver moved to tight end in the preseason, but he’s moved back to fullback. A check of Wolfley’s numbers shows how that move has gone for the Mustangs.
It’s the same type of deal for Doane. A defensive tackle and a big part of the Wildcats’ defense, Doane moved to fullback and has provided a spark for Mifflinburg’s running game. The Wildcats have scored 35 and 45 points in its last two contests.