The decision was coming, and I had prepared myself for it over the past few weeks.
It seemed inevitable to me that the PIAA would need to cancel the spring sports season, but when it happened Thursday, it hit me harder than I thought.
Of course, you have to feel for the seniors on my softball beat.
Warrior Run standout Madi Waltman led a strong group of returning players that had a real shot to finally get the coveted District 4 championship that eluded a team that went to back-to-back Class 3A quarterfinals.
Or the group at Shikellamy, Kiersten Long and Kayleigh Lenner, were poised to be four-year starters for the Braves, and had dreams of repeating the feats of their freshman season, when Shikellamy won a surprise 4A district title. The talent was certainly there for a Shikellamy surprise this season.
Mifflinburg’s Delaney Good most likely would have broken the Wildcats’ career record for hits. She would have entered her senior season needing just 11 to break Emily Stauffer’s record of 125 hits set from 2014 through 2017.
What could have Danville sophomore pitcher/slugger Morgan Wagner accomplished with another year under her belt?
Line Mountain returned plenty of experience behind Kya Matter to give them another shot at the Tri-Valley League title and a chance at a Class 2A state title. The Eagles lost in extra innings in the first round last year to a Susquenita team that made it to the state championship game.
I also like to remember the class of player that I fell in back in high school. I had quit basketball my junior year, and started working, but always looked forward to playing baseball in spring.
I started here at The Daily Item in the fall of my senior year, but I still made sure to play baseball. It’s one of the things I had always done from what we called Pee Wee League — East Snyder County wasn’t a member of the Little League back when I played — and I didn’t want to miss that chance.
I am in no way comparing this experience to losing a complete a senior season, but we didn’t start my senior year of baseball until April. We received a foot of snow with 50-mile per hour wind on March 13, 1993 and it caused all kinds of havoc that year.
All I looked forward to was a chance to play on a team one final time, because I knew there wasn’t any chance to play in college. I feel for those kids as well. I had four at-bats my senior season — I always tell people I hit .500, which I did, it’s a good story even if it is 2-for-4 — but I remember all four perfectly.
It’s a shame those players don’t get those memories, either.