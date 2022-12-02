ESPY — Lily Fatool scored 22 points on the strength of six 3-pointers for Shikellamy, but Pocono Mountain East rallied to force overtime and then pulled away in the Central Columbia tournament.
Blaire Balestrini added eight points for the Braves, hitting two more 3s.
Pocono Mountain East, which will meet Central Columbia in today's tournament final, got 21 points from Gabriella Maldonado.
Pocono Mountain East 52, Shikellamy 44, OT
Pocono Mountain East 52
Gabriella Maldonado 6 8-9 21; Jayla South 6 3-6 15; Megan McLain 0 1-2 1; Lily Soller 4 0-1 8; Julianna Imhof 2 2-3 7. Totals 18 14-21 52.
3-point goals: Maldonado, Imhof
Did not score: Farrah Shaheen, McKean Souder,
Shikellamy 44
Lily Fatool 8 0-0 22; Blaire Balestrini 3 0-1 8; Paige Fausey 1 4-6 6; Allison Minnier 0 6-8 6; Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 10-15 44.
3-point goals: Fatool 6, Balestrini 2.
Did not score: Nadia Smith.
Score by quarters
Pocono Mtn. East;6;8;12;12;14 — 52
Shikellamy10;10;11;7;6 — 44