Point leader Reinhardt wins sprint car race

SELINSGROVE — Kyle Reinhardt entered Saturday night as the sprint car point leader at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Late in the race, he was going to be happy with a second-place finish, but things changed in a hurry, and he picked up his fourth win of the season.
Colby Womer shot into the lead from the start of the race, and used a great restart off a caution to keep the lead.
With two laps to go, Reinhardt drew to Womer’s tail tank. Womer bobbled on the last lap, giving Reinhardt the opening he needed to take the lead and win.
“I was catching Colby before the last yellow,” Reinhardt said. “I was feeling good, but he took off and drove away. I was going to settle for second, but it looked like his tires were going away, and we were catching him. This is a great time of the season to be fast in both the 360 and the 410.”
Derek Locke, Jason Shultz and Steve Buckwalter rounded out the top five.
Womer and Locke won the 360 sprint car heats.
Shaun Miller won the limited late model feature.
Miller tested Jim Yoder high, pand passed the veteran down the backstretch. Almost immediately, the red flag stopped the action as Derrick German slammed the outside wall.
“I went high and the car really took off,” Miller said. “I didn’t want to give another one away to the Yoders, I gave up two to Andrew last year.”
After the restart, Matt Cochran and Yoder started a high-speed battle for second exchanging the position over the next couple of laps. With a clear track in front of him, Miller raced to the checkered flag over Yoder, Cochran, Andrew Yoder and Todd Snook.
Ken Duke, of Selinsgrove, won his second 305 sprint car feature in a row.
Duke began the race in fifth place, and moved up to second by the 10th lap. With three laps left, Duke caught Tyler Reinhardt, who was leading, and on lap 14 Duke drove by him off of turn two for the lead.
Duke won by a little more than four seconds over Reinhardt.
Tom Brunson won the roadrunner nightcap by wiring the field.