Over the past month, I’ve gotten more than a few chuckles from the double-speak of those who just this spring castigated professional and college athletes who dared mix politics with sports.
When athletes in May collectively shared their disgust following the death of George Floyd — the unarmed Black man who died under the knee of a white Minnesota police officer — scores of fans on social media reprimanded them for doing so.
Heavens forbid fans’ entertainment become tangled with social messages.
Some fans’ tunes began to change in August when the Big Ten opted to postpone the fall sports season because of the many unknowns of the coronavirus’ long-term health effects.
Some called on local and state leaders to step in and fight for the cause of fall football.
It didn’t take long for things to go higher than that.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump immersed himself into the Big Ten sports debate by informing the public of a conversation he had with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.
“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” President Trump tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”
Wednesday wasn’t the first time the president packaged a message for those in Big Ten country.
On Aug. 29, the president tweeted, “Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY!”
I quickly noted a number of the same people who disparage professional and college athletes for sharing their opinions lauded the executive branch for joining the debate.
As far as I know, the Pac-12 — which has also postponed its fall sports season — and commissioner Larry Scott haven’t spoken with the president about the prospects of an earlier-than-planned start.
Also, Warren isn’t the sole decision-maker for the Big Ten. The conference’s presidents wield the power in the decision-to-start debate. Essentially, the president’s and Warren’s phone call was purely symbolic.
Care to guess why?
I’d be remiss if I didn’t state what I believe to be obvious: the president’s latest tweet and meeting with Warren had more to do with just prodding the league to ramp up its restart efforts.
The Big Ten’s geographical footprint spans multiple states that will serve as battleground locations for the upcoming election: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The president won Electoral College votes in all but one of those states — Wisconsin — in 2016.
As the country careens toward another contentious election in November, the Big Ten’s geographical footprint will again play a large role in the race to 270 (the number of Electoral Votes needed to win the White House).
Wednesday’s tweet and conversation should be called for what they were: pandering. As I said earlier, there have been no meetings with Pac-12 brass. I don’t think it’s difficult to figure out why.
Those who feel the need to tell athletes to “stick to sports” yet cheer the executive branch’s insertion into the Big Ten debate need to question their motives.
Politics and sports melded together a long time ago. It’s disingenuous to act like they haven’t just to fit a certain political agenda.