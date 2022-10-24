The Associated Press
EDMONTON, Alberta – The sweetest sound the Penguins might hear on this long road trip is the buzzer that mercifully ended the second period Monday night.
The visitors were in control at Rogers Place when Bryan Rust scored two minutes into the period to make it 3-1. But after Jeff Petry was penalized for nudging Connor McDavid into the Pittsburgh net, briefly sending the superstar to the dressing room in some pain, the Edmonton Oilers roared back with four straight goals in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Capitals 6, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Alexander Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period, and Washington beat New Jersey, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak.
Garnet Hathaway, Conor Sheary and Nick Jensen also scored in the four-goal period for Washington.
Senators 4, Stars 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal in Ottawa’s three-goal third period, and the Senators beat Dallas for their fourth-straight win.
Jets 4, Blues 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored in the second period, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season as Winnipeg beat St. Louis.