The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Alexandra Popp scored twice in the first half, and Germany added four more in the second in a 6-0 rout of Morocco in its Women’s World Cup opener on Monday.
The margin of victory is the largest of the tournament so far, with the two-time champions against a Moroccan team on debut at the tournament.
Popp scored her 63rd and 64th international goals, moving to third on Germany’s all-time list.
The Wolfsburg player quickly made her mark on the tournament after missing out on the final of the 2022 European Championship against England because of injury.
The second half featured two Morocco own-goals sandwiched between goals from Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller. Morocco is the first Arab and North African country to qualify for the tournament.
Italy 1, Argentina 0
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Cristiana Girelli’s goal in the 87th minute broke a stalemate, and Italy kicked off its Women’s World Cup with a victory over Argentina.
Italy put the ball in the back of the net twice in the opening half but both times were offside, before Girelli’s breakthrough header. Girelli came into the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute.
The Italians have never dropped an opening match at the World Cup. But this time they faced tenacious Argentina, eager for its first-ever win in the tournament.
Brazil 4, Panama 0
ADELAIDE, Australia — Ary Borges scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Panama.
Borges struck twice in the first half at Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, and completed her treble in the 70th minute.
Bia Zaneratto finished off a stunning goal as Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F.
Panama, making its debut at the tournament, could do little to keep the 2007 runners-up at bay, with Borges ruthless in front of goal.
Brazil legend Marta went on in the second half to mark her sixth World Cup. The 37-year-old forward is the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.