For the last 10 years, Lizzie Herestofa and Sydney Portale have been volleyball teammates.
They played together two years at Garnet Valley Middle School, four at Garnet Valley High School — where they led the team to the 2016 Class 4A state title — and four at Susquehanna — where they helped the team to the best season in program history in 2019.
This year, Herestofa and Portale will face off as opponents on Sept. 17. Herestofa will be playing her fifth year for the River Hawks, while Portale transferred to Johns Hopkins after graduating from Susquehanna. The River Hawks and Blue Jays play on the first night of a two-day tournament.
“That will be a fun game,” Herestofa said. “It’s definitely going to be weird seeing her across the net, and intimidating because I know how good she is. I know her very well, which has its advantages and disadvantages, because of the personal relationship.”
Herestofa plays libero, and was the 2019 Landmark Specialist of the Year, so it will be her job — at least in large part — to keep Portale’s attacks from hitting the ground.
Portale was an All-American and the East Region and Landmark Player of the Year after knocking down 452 kills — 19th in the nation — in 2019.
“September 17th is definitely a date I won’t forget anytime soon,” Portale said. “It’s not just playing former teammates, but some of them have become my closest friends. Plus our families have gotten close, so I’m sure in the breaks when neither Susquehanna or Hopkins are playing, there will be some parent reunions.”
While the last full season Herestofa and Portale spent as teammates was 2019 when they were juniors, the pair lived together in a house on campus and played together during an abbreviated spring season. That gave the longtime teammates one last experience together.
“We’ve known each other for a very long time,” Herestofa said with a laugh. “It was great to have a friend like her through college.”
Portale said the pair have been friends even longer than they’ve been teammates.
“She was an amazing friend to have throughout college,” Portale said. “It was so nice coming into Susquehanna and having someone I grew up with. It was amazing to go on this journey with her.”
While the overall experience was a positive for the two friends from Glen Mills, the three-scrimmage spring season left something to be desired.
“It was dystopian,” Herestofa said. “We were playing with masks on, which I didn’t mind, but it looked strange. We all had to be more cognizant of whatever we were doing.”
Herestofa said it was “disappointing, but I’m glad we got to have anything at all.” She added she was happy that Portale and fellow seniors Abby Cannon and Brynn Kukosky “got at least some semblance of a sendoff” with a 3-0 win over Moravian on March 28 in a stand-in for senior day.
“It was pretty bittersweet,” Portale said. “It kind of felt like a tease of what could have been my final year at SU. It didn’t feel real enough that it was satisfying. My parents never missed one of my collegiate games, so them not being able to be there in the spring was difficult.
“I am glad the Landmark could figure out a shortened schedule to give the seniors one last ride.”
Fifth year
Portale said she always planned to attend graduate school after graduating from Susquehanna, so with her degree in hand, she headed to Baltimore to get her master’s degree in communications at Johns Hopkins.
“Once the pandemic hit, the other variable was maybe I’d get another year of volleyball,” Portale said. “I thought if I could marry those together, it would be a perfect storm. I looked at Johns Hopkins as an undergrad, so it was still in the front of my mind for grad school.”
Portale said she did a lot of research with her family, talked to Susquehanna volleyball coach Kuuipo Tom and some faculty members before deciding that Johns Hopkins was the best choice for her. There may be some light-hearted teasing with her new teammates, as Portale’s page on the Susquehanna roster has one of her favorite memories listed as when the River Hawks defeated Johns Hopkins in 2018.
“I haven’t been confronted with that yet,” she said with a laugh. “Coach Tom and Matt Troy, the Johns Hopkins coach, are pretty close friends. It’s fun for the schools to play each other. It’s a nice rivalry.”
Portale begins practice with the Blue Jays today, and said she was “super excited.”
Herestofa’s road to returning to Susquehanna took a different path.
“I made the decision to take a semester off when COVID was in full swing,” Herestofa said. “I didn’t want to go full online.”
Herestofa lived with her older sister, Alix, and her husband in Boise, Idaho, while she worked at a coffee shop and did an internship. Herestofa is on track to graduate from Susquehanna in December, after one more season with the River Hawks.
She said when she went to Idaho for a break from school, she didn’t know if another season of volleyball was in her future.
“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Herestofa said. “I knew if I had the opportunity to have a real season and a real preseason, I wanted to finish it off the way I started it.
“I’m excited to come back for a normal season, at least I hope a normal season.”
Herestofa and the River Hawks also begin practice today.
“I think we have a really good team, that’s dependent on who steps up as setter,” Herestofa said. “We have two classes that have never gone through the preseason, but I know them. The sophomores should be fine, and the freshmen have to hop on it.
“I’m excited for where we’re going to be in October.”
Historic seasons
After what Portale called a “rough” season in 2015 when the pair were juniors at Garnet Valley, everything seemed to fall into place in 2016 with nine seniors on the roster.
“It was a whirlwind year,” Portale said. “No one expected our team to do well.”
After a stellar regular season, Garnet Valley was upset in the district quarterfinals.
“We got knocked out of the bracket, but that was the first year the PIAA was taking five teams from our district,” Portale said.
That was unfortunate for the other teams in the state. Garnet Valley rebounded to win a pair of matches and finish fifth in District 1 Class 4A.
“We were the last seed into the state tournament,” Herestofa said. “Before 2016, every time we made the state tournament we lost in the first round. Then we’d say how it was our best season.”
Their senior year was different though, but Garnet Valley had to travel all over the state as Jaguars were placed in the west half of the bracket.
“Then we got to the first round, and we won,” Herestofa said. “We kept going. We just kept playing. We were never looking forward.”
After the opening round win, the Jaguars won a pair of matches in come-from-behind fashion to reach the state final.
“We traveled so much, and each game we were making history for the school,” Portale said. “We knew that was the last game we were going to play, win or lose.”
The problem for Garnet Valley was it had to face two-time defending champion Parkland, which had a pair of future Division I players, including Sam Graver, the 2016 Gatorade State Player of the Year who is currently playing as a graduate student at Rutgers.
“We got to the state title game and we were playing Parkland,” Herestofa said. “They were a monster with all the state titles they had.”
The Jaguars pulled off the win — again in five sets — to win the first fall state title in school history.
Herestofa — currently fourth in Susquehanna history in digs — and Portale — the eighth River Hawk to reach 1,000 kills — were key parts of a historic season at the collegiate level as well.
In 2019, Susquehanna beat Juniata for the first time to finish an undefeated regular-season in conference play.
“Beating Juniata was the highest of highs,” Portale said. “It was indescribable. As a team, we’ve probably watched that game 100 times, and the last point 1,000 times.”
The River Hawks later won the first NCAA tournament game in program history.
“Oh my gosh, that first NCAA win,” Portale said.
“At the NCAA tournament, we got little chips after we lost to Stevens (in the second round),” Herestofa said. “I have that on my bookshelf (at home). It was so cool to experience it.”