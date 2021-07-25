MIFFLINBURG — Due to a positive COVID test on the team, the Mifflinburg Major Division All-Star team was forced to leave the Eastern Regional Tournament on Sunday in Bristol, Conn.
According to manager Heath Stewart, somebody on the team tested positive for the COVID antibodies after previously recovering from COVID-19.
The team wanted another test, but Little League said on its website on Sunday afternoon, that because of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the Pennsylvania State Little League Champions, they were told they could no longer participate in the tournament.
“We followed all the protocols, and wore masks when we were supposed to,” Stewart said. “We interacted with the team across the hall, and we were watching games with three other teams.
“We understand why we had to leave, we just don’t understand the fairness of it being just us.”
According to Stewart, his team is devastated.
“I’m a grown man, I can handle it. But, how do you tell a group of 13-year old girls that their dream is dead,” Stewart said. “Watching them leave, with the feeling they had a real good shot at the World Series, it was tough.”
The player that tested positive is trying to get another test, and Mifflinburg is hoping against hope that Little League might let them play in its winners’ bracket game Monday night against New Jersey.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.