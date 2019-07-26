HUGHESVILLE — Michael Warren posed for several photos Tuesday evening with a gold medal clenched his teeth and the game ball clasped in his hand.
He had reason to revel in Mifflinburg’s win over Hughesville after pitching a no-hitter that clinched a Pennsylvania American Legion Division 2 Tournament berth for the third consecutive year.
Warren wasn’t alone in celebration, however. His Post 410 teammates were genuinely excited with the Region 5 three-peat, especially given their performance against a strong tournament field.
“It’s a big deal because one of our goals was to win a state championship this year, and we can’t do that unless you win here,” Warren said. “So it’s very important to us.”
As the region’s top seed, Mifflinburg (16-1) opened with a 3-0 win over Line Mountain. A 5-1 win over Mansfield in the winners bracket final followed, before Post 410 knocked off host Hughesville, 10-0, for the title.
“I feel like we’re coming alive as team, getting hot at the right time,” said Josh Foster, who knocked in five runs on three hits Tuesday, including a first-inning grand slam.
“Winning regionals and going to states, that’s big for us. That was a goal at the beginning of the season to get where we are right now and keep going forward.”
Mifflinburg will be one of four teams in the double-elimination state tournament at Hershey High School’s Memorial Field on Aug. 3-5. Hamburg, the two-time defending state champion, and McConnellsburg will also make their third consecutive state playoff appearances.
Division 2 play was introduced two years ago as an option for teams from areas with smaller school districts (601 students combined in grades 10, 11, and 12).
After taking third place in the inaugural Division 2 state tournament at Central Columbia H.S., Mifflinburg lost last season’s title to Hamburg in eight innings on a walk-off wild pitch in Hershey. Playing through the elimination bracket, Mifflinburg had to defeat the defending champion Reds twice to claim the state title. Unlike Division 1, there is no subsequent national regional tournament or World Series in Division 2.
“We just have to stay out of that (elimination) bracket; the last two years we lost our first game,” Warren said. “I think if can stay in the winners bracket and go into the championship (round) like we did here (in Region 5), I think we have a very good chance.”
The nucleus of team has done much winning under the Mifflinburg banner, whether in high school or in Legion ball.
Going around the horn in Tuesday’s game at Hughesville, seven players — pitcher Warren, catcher Foster, first baseman Garrett Becker, shortstop Reed Wagner, third baseman Denzel Sampsell, left fielder Gavin Enders and center fielder Eric Zimmerman — were key contributors for Mifflinburg’s 2017 District 4 Class 4A runner-up team. Mason Cooper and Bryce Koonsman, each of whom played off the bench Tuesday, and Tony Bennage, who pitched Sunday, also earned district medals in 2017.
Post 410’s depth also offers versatility. When Koonsman was recently away on vacation, Becker (who can also catch) shifted from third base to play first while Sampsell moved from right field and made some nice pickups at third. Wagner, who hit .364 in seven appearances (three starts) for Messiah College this year, is a middle-infield specialist who can also play at the corners. Warren, too, can plug-and-play anywhere on the infield.
No one besides Bennage logged more than 10 varsity innings prior to the start of the Legion season, but Mifflinburg’s pitching held up all summer.
“What impresses me most this weekend is we gave up one run in three games,” said Post 410 manager Shawn Cooper. “I wouldn’t have told you coming into this (tournament) that our pitching was going to carry us. Tony pitched a heck of a ballgame against Mansfield in the extreme heat (on Sunday); then Michael (on Tuesday); and we pitched by committee Saturday afternoon to beat Line Mountain. Gave up one run in three games.
“So, to me, the most pleasing part was the pitching because when you go down to Hershey you’re going to have to have pitching.”