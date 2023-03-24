HERSHEY — On first listen, it seems like a dumb question, but junior Kelly Cleaver handled it with the aplomb in which she broke the Lourdes Regional press on Friday afternoon.
“I’ve played a big position my whole life,” the Union junior, whose ball handling was key in the Scotties’ 46-29 victory over the Red Raiders in the PIAA Class A Championship game at the Giant Center.
The 6-footer averaged a double-double this season for Union, and she finished the championship contest with 12 points and nine rebounds, but her ability to break the pressure of Lourdes Regional proved to be the Red Raiders undoing.
“It was by design. There aren’t many teams that can matchup with a six-foot kid, and then she can handle the ball like that, it just makes it that much tougher,” Scotties coach Rob Nogay said.
How good was Cleaver with the ball in her hands?
Union turned the ball over just nine times — six of which came in the first half — and forced Lourdes Regional out of its press for most of the second half — before a double-digit lead by the Scotties necessatated a return to pressure.
“I was surprised by that,” Cleaver said. “We knew how much they relied on it (all season). We watched a lot of film (for this game).”
Cleaver said the adjustment to have her handle the ball more came late in the season after Union had struggled with pressure.
“I’m not usually the point guard,” Cleaver laughed. “We implemented it during the playoffs when we struggled not being able to break pressure. We made some adjustments, and that was one of them.
“I just kept finding holes in (Lourdes’) press, because the traps weren’t that hard.”
Ball handling is new part of Cleaver’s game.
“I’ll have to be a ball handler in college because I’m not going to be the biggest player on the floor forever,” Cleaver said. “So I worked really hard in the summer time to get better at handling the basketball.”
That hard work paid off to the tune of three assists, all of which set up 3-pointers for the Scotties. Union shot just 35.7% (15-of-42) from two-point range in the game, but 43.9% from 3 on 7-of-16 shooting. Sophomore Kylie Fruehstorfer was the major receipent. She finished with a game-high 19 points, but shot 5-of-7 from 3, while missing five of her six shots inside the arc.
The big reason, the wide-open looks that Cleaver’s passing against Lourdes Regional’s pressure got her.
“When she’s playing point guard or breaking the press, it leaves me more open,” Fruehstorfer said. “She knows that, and she just does a great job of finding me.”
The Scotties needed Cleaver to pick up some ball-handling slack due to losing senior guard Elise Booker to a torn ACL in the first scrimmage of the season back in November, and Nogay said, they worked on it most of the season, before breaking it out in the playoffs.