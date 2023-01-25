Postponements
Bowling
Danville at Central Columbia, postponed, TBA
Wrestling
Southern Columbia at Shikellamy, Today, 5 p.m.
Danville at Wellsboro, postponed, TBA
Shamokin at Loyalsock, Feb. 8
Selinsgrove at Williamsport, today, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Midd-West at Danville, postponed, TBA
Upper Dauphin at Millersburg, postponed, Feb. 2
Huntingdon at East Juniata, postponed, Feb. 10
Girls basketball
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore, postponed, Feb. 9
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, postponed, Saturday
Milton at Central Columbia, today, 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Central Mountain, postponed, TBA
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, today, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg, postponed, Feb. 6
Southern Columbia at Hughesville, postponed, Feb. 10
COLLEGE
Men’s Basketball
Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Goucher College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna at Goucher College, 7 p.m.