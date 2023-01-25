Postponements

Bowling

Danville at Central Columbia, postponed, TBA

Wrestling

Southern Columbia at Shikellamy, Today, 5 p.m.

Danville at Wellsboro, postponed, TBA

Shamokin at Loyalsock, Feb. 8

Selinsgrove at Williamsport, today, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Midd-West at Danville, postponed, TBA

Upper Dauphin at Millersburg, postponed, Feb. 2

Huntingdon at East Juniata, postponed, Feb. 10

Girls basketball

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore, postponed, Feb. 9

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, postponed, Saturday

Milton at Central Columbia, today, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Central Mountain, postponed, TBA

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, today, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg, postponed, Feb. 6

Southern Columbia at Hughesville, postponed, Feb. 10

Wednesday 25th

Boys & Girls Bowling

Danville at Central Columbia, postponed, TBA

Wrestling

Southern Columbia at Shikellamy, Today, 5 p.m.

Danville at Wellsboro, postponed, TBA

Shamokin at Loyalsock, Feb. 8

Selinsgrove at Williamsport, today, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Midd-West at Danville, postponed, TBA

Upper Dauphin at Millersburg, postponed, Feb. 2

Huntingdon at East Juniata, postponed, Feb. 10

Girls basketball

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore, postponed, Feb. 9

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, postponed, Saturday

Milton at Central Columbia, today, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Central Mountain, postponed, TBA

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, today, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg, postponed, Feb. 6

Southern Columbia at Hughesville, postponed, Feb. 10

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Goucher College at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna at Goucher College, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video