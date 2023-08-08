STATE COLLEGE — Trey Potts could have gone almost anywhere to continue his college football career. The draw to come home, even if the running back room at Penn State was already filled with young playmakers, was too much for the Pennsylvania native to ignore.
When the Williamsport High grad jumped into the transfer portal over the winter, one of the first calls he received was from Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider. Potts, who had more than 1,200 yards rushing over four seasons at Minnesota, understood the Nittany Lions were bringing back Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen — who combined for 1,900 yards and 22 TDs as true freshmen in 2022.
But the lure enrolling where his mother and grandfather graduated was just what he wanted.
“I grew up at White Out games,” Potts said, taking a quick glance around Beaver Stadium during media day on Sunday. “I’ve been coming here my whole life. I get chills thinking about coming out here and playing in front of family and my state.”
Potts was a standout at Williamsport — an hour from Beaver Stadium — rushing for 3,490 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career. Those totals include more than 2,000 yards and 34 TDs as a sophomore. He tore both of his ACLs in high school, limiting play in his final two seasons. The three-star recruit — ranked as the 13th-best all-purpose back nationally as a senior — landed at Minnesota during the same recruiting class that Penn State picked up four-star signees Devyn Ford and Noah Cain.
While Ford and Cain are gone — Ford is at Notre Dame, Cain at LSU — Potts, who has two years of eligibility left, is now the newcomer/veteran in a room that features Singleton, a freshman All-American, and Allen, who scored 10 TDs a year ago.
“What I think it shows is that he is confident in himself,” Seider said of Potts joining a program with established running backs. “He is a great teammate, and he understands you can come to a place where it’s going to be an uphill climb. He’s proud of being a PA guy and part of a room that’s really talented. He’s trying to find his role and fit in.
“I always love guys who bet on themselves.”
“My whole career has been based on competition,” Potts said. “I wasn’t going to run from it. I was drawn to this team culture, this fan base. It was a no-brainer to come here and compete and play in front of family.”
While Singleton and Allen are both true sophomores, and Potts is a newcomer to the program, finding leadership in the room is a big step, Seider said.
“They are the presence in the room,” Seider said of the two sophomores. “It’s OK to talk, even though you’re younger guys. We make them talk to the team, stepping out of their comfort zone.”
Having a veteran such Potts in the mix certainly helps.
“We’ve all clicked; we have a great relationship,” said Potts, an All-Academic Big Ten honoree. “We all push each other, help each other out. We compete, but there is an open dialogue about keys, tips and what we saw. We all embrace our role, and will do what is best for the team.”
Singleton and Allen both admitted they like to lead by example, but they are trying to embrace more of a leadership role.
“I’m not a big talker, but it’s something we’re trying to be better with,” Singleton.
“Having someone like Trey, a bit older, helps,” Allen said. “He’s added a lot.”
For Potts, while counting the days until the Sept. 2 kickoff against West Virginia, he’s going to grind through camp to find his spots to make an impact.
“It’s a unique situation here: I can learn from them; they can learn from me,” Potts said. “I’m excited. I think about that first game every night before I go to sleep. I am looking forward to it.”