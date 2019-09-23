The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Lilian Poust had a hat trick to lead Selinsgrove to a 5-0 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover action on Saturday morning.
The Seals (5-4-1) got on the board just two minutes into the game when goalie Alivia Ravy’s punt set up Poust’s first goal. Ella Magee added a penalty kick with 25 minutes left in the first half. Poust scored again three minutes later off an assist from Cierra Adams.
Poust opened the scoring two minutes into the second half, before Jessica Smith scored with two minutes left in the game off an assist from Tyeana Barge.
Danville falls to 1-8-1.
Selinsgrove 5, Danville 0
First half
Sel-Lilian Poust (Alivia Ravy), 38:00; Sel-Ella Magee (penalty kick), 25:00; Sel-Poust (Cierra Adams), 22:00.
Second half
Sel-Poust, 38:00; Sel-Jessica Smith (Tyeana Barge), 2:00.
Shots: Sel, 12-5. Corners: Dan, 4-2. Saves: Danville (Morgan Everett), 7; Selinsgrove (Ravy), 5.