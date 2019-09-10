The Daily Item
MONTOURSVILLE — Lillian Poust scored with 20 minutes left in regulation to tie the game for Selinsgrove in a 1-1 tie with Montoursville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Monday afternoon.
Lilly Saul gave the Warriors the lead 13 minutes into the second half, before Ella Magee’s free kick off the goalie was corralled by Poust, who put home the goal.
Alivia Ravy had nine saves for the Seals (2-2-1 overall, 1-1-1 HAC-I).
Montoursville remains undefeated at 3-0-1, 1-0-1.
Montoursville 1, Selinsgrove 1
Second half
MTV-Lily Saul, 27:00; Sel-Lillian Poust (Ella Magee), 20:00.
Shots: MTV, 10-7. Corners: MTV, 2-1. Saves: Selinsgrove (Alivia Ravy), 9; Montoursvile (Avery Sales), 6.
JV score: Sel, 1-0.
n Shikellamy 3,
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Paige Fausey scored one goal and assisted on another, and Cassi Ronk made one save to post a shutout for Shikellamy.
Wiley Egan and Emily Shultz had the other goals for the Braves (2-1-1 overall, 1-1-1 HAC-I).
Shikellamy 3, Central Mountain 0
S-Wiley Egan (Paige Fausey); S-Fausey; S-Emily Shultz.
Shots: S 11-1. Corners: S 2-0. Saves: Shikellamy 1 (Cassi Ronk); Central Mountain 4 (Hailey Swartwood).
n Shamokin 4, Jersey Shore 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Dunn had a hat trick as the Indians picked up the HAC-II victory.
Shamokin improved to 3-2 overall, 3-1 HAC-I.
Shamokin 4, Jersey Shore 0
First half
Sham-Kaitlyn Dunn (direct kick), 9:18.
Second half
Sham-Dunn, 11:46; Sham-Sadie Komara (Dunn), 2:21; Sham-Dunn, 49.7.
Shots: Sham, 15-4. Corners: JS, 4-3. Saves: Jersey Shore (Elizabeth Fishel), 12; Shamokin (Olivia Haupt), 4.
n Bloomsburg 4,
Mount Carmel 1
MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman tied the score at 1 before Bloomsburg ran off four straight goals to win.
Bloomsburg 4, Mount Carmel 1
First half
B-Paige Temple, 28:30; MC-Mia Chapman, 14:50; B-Temple, 14:00; B-Kelsey Widom, 5:14.
Second half
B-Tea King, 28:11; B-Kailey Zentner, 4:05.
Shots: B 24-21. Corners: MC 3-1. Saves: Bloomsburg 24 (Abbey Gerasimoff); Mount Carmel 15 (Gabby McGinley).
n Williamsport 6, Milton 1
MILTON — Kalee Heinreich had a hat trick to lead the Millionaires (4-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-I).
Janae Bergey scored the Milton (1-3 overall and HAC-I) goal.
Williamsport 6, Milton 1
First half
W-Kalee Heinreich, 19:14; W-Heinreich, 12:36; W-Kathryn Penman, 4:01.
Second half
W-Heinreich, 30:34; M-Janae Bergey, 24:22; W-Alexandria Lake, 11:17; W-Lake, 9:55.
Shots: W, 15-14. Corners: Tied, 5-5. Saves: Williamsport (Lila Vogelsong), 13; Milton (Kamryn Snyder), 9.
n Northumberland Chr. 10, Columbia County Christian 1
BUCKHORN — Kaitlyn Bookwalter scored four goals to lead the Warriors, while Emma Daku Treas added two goals and three assists.
Karina Yoder, Anna Ulmer, Elliana Zwatty and Rebekah Hayner each also scored for Northumberland Christian (7-1 overall, 4-0 ACAA-East).
Northumberland Christian 10,
Columbia County Christian 1
First half
NCS-Kaitlyn Bookwalter (Emma Daku-Treas), 36:00; NCS-Bookwalter (Daku-Treas), 35:00; NCS-Karina Yoder, 31:00; NCS-Daku-Treas (Emily Garvin), 27:00; NCS-Anna Ulmer (Garvin), 26:00; NCS-Bookwalter (Daku-Treas), 17:00; CCCS-Issy Kessler, 14:00; NCS-Daku-Treas, 13:00.
Second half
NCS-Elliana Zwatty, 8:00; NCS-Bookwalter, 4:00; NCS-Rebekah Hayner (Callan Heise), 1:00.
Shots: NCS, 24-2; Corners: NCS, 16-2. Saves: Columbia County Christian (Hannah Artman), 14; Northumberland Christian (Rebekah Haynes 1; Caitlyn Gray, 0), 1.