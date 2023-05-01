The Daily Item
Coming off one of its best seasons in school history, the Susquehanna University football team faces a new league with new opponents, along with some familiar faces.
The River Hawks, who turned in their first unbeaten regular season since 1986 last year, will compete in the Landmark Conference in football beginning in September.
Susquehanna has been a member of the league for all sports other than football. The league, after adding Wilkes and Lycoming to the mix, will be a football conference for the first time in 2023.
The schedule is highlighted by annual rivalry games with Lycoming and Juniata, along with crossover games with the Empire 8. The Landmark and Empire 8 entered into a scheduling agreement to help both league members fill out their schedules.
This year’s 10-game schedule, consisting of four non-conference games to start and six Landmark matchups, will all be Saturdays with a slated 1 p.m. kickoff.
The River Hawks will open with a tough three-game non-conference stretch, including a Sept. 2 matchup with a Bridgewater squad that went 9-2 a year ago and just missed out on the final d3football.com poll of the season. SU opens its home slate the following weekend, Sept. 9, against SUNY Brockport, which went 7-3 a year ago.
On Sept. 16, the River Hawks head to New York to take on SUNY Cortland, last year’s Empire 8 champions went 9-2. Cortland finished the 2022 season ranked 18th, one spot ahead of Susquehanna.
Susquehanna opens a two-game home stand against Western New England (4-6) on Sept. 23 before kicking off their Landmark season against Catholic (6-5) on Sept. 30. They’re back on the road for two straight contests, starting at Keystone (3-7) Oct. 7, then the annual Goal Post Trophy Game at Juniata (0-10) Oct. 14.
They’re back at home for Wilkes (7-3) on Homecoming Weekend Oct. 21, then head to Moravian (3-7) on Oct. 28. Finally, for the first time in 17 years, the annual Stagg Hat Game becomes a conference matchup once again as Susquehanna plays host to Lycoming (3-6) Nov. 11. Susquehanna won last year’s game 45-16 and has won five in a row in the series.