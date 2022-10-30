The Associated Press
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Seamus Power knows the wind and Port Royal well enough to realize he’d better do his scoring early. He did just that Saturday, added a few birdies late, and had another 6-under 65 to share the lead with Ben Griffin in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Power holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the daunting par-3 16th and made a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 17th to atone for his lone mistake, a double bogey on the par-3 13th.
Power leads Kevin Yu (67) and Aaron Baddeley (68) by two strokes.
LIV
DORAL, Fla. — Dustin Johnson’s season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check.
Johnson and his 4Aces GC team are one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship today, with $16 million — $4 million for each of the four players — awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Trump National Doral.
DP World Tour
VILAMOURA, Portugal — Jordan Smith will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after staying atop the leaderboard for a third straight day.