Silently, ever so slowly, the hungry predator staked the shallows. Moving ever so slowly, the hunter searched for its prey. Suddenly, without warning, it attacked, plunging its long spear-like beak under the waterís surface. Successful in its attack, the great blue hero would be feasting on sunfish for its morning meal, calming its belly until hunger would once again cause the bird to hunt.
Shagpoke, crane, gilley-wamper, the nicknames for the great blue hero are many and vary widely depending upon the area. Once hunted almost to extinction for its feathers which were used to decorate ladies’ hats, the great blue heron is now a common sight along waterways throughout Pennsylvania and beyond.
A predator in nature, the great blue heron inhabits shallow wetland areas where it feeds on creatures such as fish, frogs, snakes and even small mammals, occasionally adding such things as grasshoppers to the menu.
A few years back I had the opportunity to see this predator almost become prey. In an area close to the village of New Berlin in Union County, I was amazed to see a pair of bald eagles swoop down upon a great blue hero. One of the eagles struck the bird which was wading in a marshy area.
Wounded, I thought the heron would soon be dispatched by the attacking eagles. However, it managed to fend off the eagles with its long beak, thrusting itself at its attackers until the pair of eagles gave up the fight and flew off in search of an easier meal.
The great blue heron is a large bird, obtaining a wing span of approximately 70 inches and a height of 38 to 40 inches. Its body color is a dark gray with bluish-gray wings, a white head and a handsome feathery black crest when mature. Solitary in nature, birds are seldom seen together other than during the mating season.
Though they will sometimes nest in colonies, including herons of other species such as the great egret.
Nests are made of sticks, high in a tree, often beside a waterway.
Both male and female will take part in gathering sticks for the nest with the female then laying an average of four bluish-green eggs.
Both will also play a role in the incubation of the eggs, which will hatch in approximately 28 days. Once hatched, the chicks will be fed by both parents up until about three weeks of age when they will be ready to leave the nest and begin fending for themselves.
Depending on the climate, birds may or may not migrate for the winter. Here in Central Pennsylvania, many birds do migrate, though some will remain. Those remaining may be forced to leave later depending upon ice build-up. As long as waterways remain open so birds can hunt, some individuals will be found inhabiting the Susquehanna Valley.
Scorned by some for their feeding on fish, the great blue hero is an important part of the ecosystem and an indicator of a balanced environment.
Areas that routinely hold great blue herons do so because they offer ample food sources, proving the area is stable and providing a living space for both fish and amphibians.