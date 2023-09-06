STATE COLLEGE — With 3:30 left in the fourth quarter against West Virginia, Penn State got a glimpse of its future at quarterback.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula entered, and it only took two plays before he made his presence felt. His highlights consisted of an 11-yard run for a first down, a 7-yard completion to Malick Meiga and a 5-yard rushing touchdown for the Nittany Lions’ final score of the night.
“It was a special moment,” Pribula said in a Zoom call with the media Tuesday morning. “It’s great to cap off a scoring drive in the end zone. It was a fun moment getting in the end zone for the first time in Beaver Stadium in front of a big crowd like that, and to celebrate with my teammates. It was a special moment.”
Prior to the season opener, the York native was embroiled in a quarterback battle with sophomore Drew Allar and true freshman Jaxon Smolik — a battle that ended with Allar being named the starter prior to kickoff.
Head coach James Franklin hinted that he’d find a way to get Pribula on the field alongside Allar. When asked what role he’d like to be best utilized in, Pribula expressed willingness to do whatever the coaching staff asks of him.
“There’s a different game plan each week,” Pribula said. “Whatever (way) Coach Franklin and Coach Yurcich decide to use me, I’m willing to do that.”
During the Zoom call, Pribula was reminded that Saturday was his first live game action since he suited up for Central York High School his senior year.
While he was surprised at the realization that it had been that long since his last game action, he was not caught off guard by getting into the game late against West Virginia.
“It wasn’t too different because I’ve been preparing all last year with the scout team and fall camp,” Pribula said. “Going against our defense really prepares you a lot. Going into the game was just different because there was a crowd in the stands, but after that, it’s just executing the game plan and sticking to my rules and what I needed to do and staying focused.”
Pribula is one of five young quarterbacks in the Penn State QB room. Allar and Pribula are the most experienced quarterbacks in the system as Allar played in 10 games as a freshman, and Pribula spent a year learning the system on the scout team. Quarterbacks Karson Kiesewetter and Jack Lambert are true freshmen.
According to Pribula, inheriting a leadership role comes with the territory as a quarterback.
Playing behind Allar since January, the young signal caller believes they’ve both pushed each other to higher levels.
“Being quarterbacks on the team, you have to be a leader no matter what and Drew’s done a great job of that since January,” Pribula said. “Realizing that we’re the quarterbacks now and since January, I think we’ve both taken that to the next level.
“Drew’s done a great job — and on Saturday night as well — talking on the sideline, communicating with the offensive line on what we need to fix. He’s done a great job.”
One thing Pribula mentioned during his Zoom call was his approach to the quarterback battle. When asked about his preparation, Pribula said he has prepared like a starter before each practice.
After getting a glimpse into the future of his quarterback rotation, Franklin believes the best is yet to come for the dynamic Pribula.
“Beau has a lot of traits that aren’t going to show up in a traditional practice — his poise and ability to spread the ball around,” Franklin said. “It’s something to build on.”