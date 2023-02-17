LEWISBURG — Kurt Phipps and Darren Miller scored consecutive wins to give Bucknell an early lead, but Princeton stitched together five victories to take control of Friday's dual meet and beat the Bison, 22-12, at Davis Gym.
The visiting Tigers (4-11) won seven bouts in all, but picked up bonus points in only one. Quincy Monday, the nation's fifth-ranked 165-pounder, posted a 15-4 major decision in the midst of Princeton's spree that turned a 9-3 deficit into a 19-9 lead.
Bucknell (6-9) recorded two wins by decision and received a fall from senior Darren Miller at 141. The Bison battled to a pair of one-point losses and a pair of two-point losses.
Phipps blanked Anthony Clark, 4-0, at 133 to tie the team score at 3. Miller followed with a first-period pin, stopping Chris Martino in 1:49 for a 9-3 Bison lead.
At 149, Princeton's Marshall Keller edged Dylan Chappell, 5-4. Keller took a 4-2 lead with a two-point near-fall 27 seconds into the third period, but Chappell answered with a reversal halfway through the period. Keller managed an escape out of the reversal for the decisive point.
One match later, the Tigers knotted the score at 9 with Ty Whalen's 6-5 decision which was secured by the riding time advantage. Monday followed with a major that put Princeton in front for good.
Bucknell's Nolan Springer halted the Tigers' run with a dominant 6-0 win at 197 over Aidan Connor.
The Bison, who dropped to 4-6 in EIWA action with their fifth consecutive loss, return to the mat March 4-5 at the EIWA Championships in Philadelphia.
Princeton 22, Bucknell 12
125: Nick Kayal (P) dec. Grayson McLellan, 11-4; 133: Kurt Phipps (B) dec. Anthony Clark, 4-0; 141: Darren Miller (B) pinned Chris Martino, 1:49; 149: Marshall Keller (P) dec. Dylan Chappell, 5-4; 157: Ty Whalen (P) dec. Nick Delp, 6-5; 165: Quincy Monday (P) major dec. Chase Barlow, 15-4; 174: Kole Mulhauser (P) dec. Sam Barnes, 5-1; 184: Nate Dugan (P) dec. Mason McCready, 5-3; 197: Nolan Springer (B) dec. Aidan Connor, 6-0; 285: Travis Stefanik (P) dec. Luke Niemeyer, 3-1 (sv).