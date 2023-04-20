BLOOMSBURG — After two years of lawsuits and track issues, the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway finally feels like it found a solution.
Neighbors complained about the noise and dust, and the Bloomsburg Fair Board and the town were locked in a lawsuit.
Now on Thursday night — thanks to a reconfigured track, new clay and a schedule of smaller block race cars — the raceway got its 2023 season underway with its problems behind it.
Steve Buckwalter wired the field to win the SpeedSTR feature, while Carter Crooker won the 602 modified race, and Adam Campbell of Danville won the four-cylinder feature.
“The track was really good tonight,” Buckwalter said. “It was smooth with no dust. The last time I was here, it was so bad you couldn’t see the car in front of you. (Track promoter) Richie (Tobias) gave us a really nice track.”
Buckwalter, who has won on every level of racing from go-karts and midgets to 410 sprint cars, took a slight lead at the start of the feature over his cousin Tim Buckwalter, Briggs Danner, Mark Manieri and Louden Reimert.
Danner moved to second, and kept pace with Steve Buckwalter, but could not get by him.
“Briggs (Danner) was a lot faster than me in the heat so I knew I had to get out front early,” Steve Buckwalter said from victory lane. “I thought if I could just lead five laps, I’d be okay.”
Danner, Eddie Strada, Doug Snyder and TJ Mayberry rounded out the top five.
Manieri and Danner won the heat races in SpeedSTR.
Crooker looked as if he would cruise to an easy win in the 602 Modified race. A late race restart put his uncle Kreg Crooker on his rear bumper. Carter blasted into the first turn on the restart seemingly well ahead of his uncle, but the elder Crooker got under the leader down the back stretch. As they came out of the third turn, the pair made contact.
Carter got sideways, but Kreg backed off giving the youngster some breathing room, and an opportunity to correct.
“That was a friendly tap from my uncle,” Crooker said. “So my uncle tried to knock me out of the way to win.”
Kreg Crooker was the runner up, Matt Yoder, Mike Shane and Pauline Hartwig finished in the top five.
Hartwig and Greg Krooker, the winners father, won the 602 Modified heats.
The four-cylinder race was also a family affair with Adam Campbell beating his dad Tim Campbell. Kevin Doug, AJ Hoffner and Tim Raup were in the top five.
Hoffner won the four-cylinder heat.