While celebrating team success has always been Carter Knepp’s primary objective when he’s stepped on a soccer field, landing one particular individual honor lingered in the back of the Midd-West senior’s mind.
And when the United Soccer Coaches Association decided to tag the remarkably productive Knepp with its ultimate accolade — High School All-American — it caused a slight stir within the usually reserved Knepp.
“I was happy, but not really sure what to expect,” Knepp admitted. “I (kind of) knew something was going to be coming my way, but I wasn’t sure if I would get it this year.”
Well, Knepp was named Midd-West’s first boys’ soccer All-American just a few weeks after playing a lead role for a Mustangs side (19-4) that advanced to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals and finishing his career as his school’s all-time scoring leader.
Knepp also landed his second consecutive berth on the USCA’s All-East Region contingent — he’s the first Midd-West player to accomplish that feat — a sparkling group that also included Ben Liscum, Lewisburg’s highly skilled junior catalyst.
Since both standouts achieved so much throughout the recently concluded 2019 season — and their respective teams performed splendidly — they’ve been paired as The Daily Item’s Boys Soccer Co-Players of the Year.
Both were named Heartland Conference Division II first-team all-stars before the league’s head coaches awarded two of the sprawling circuit’s three allotted all-state nods.
“It made me feel honored,” Liscum said of becoming the second member of his family to be recognized. “Obviously, our last all-state pick was my brother (Nate, in 2017). That was a good, healthy competitiveness in the household. Just the program in general and growing up around this program and the coaches and the philosophies that are put in, there are some great players that have come through here.
“I look up to Joey (Bhangdia) and I want to be like him,” Liscum added, referring to Lewisburg’s lone All-American and the USCA’s 2016 high school player of the year. “I am honored to receive that award and take my place alongside some of the greats like Joey and Christian Gallagher. … I feel honored to be part of that group.”
Stellar return from injury
Returning to top form after losing almost all of his sophomore season to a foot injury, Liscum banked 83 points (24 goals, 35 assists) for a Lewisburg club (22-1-1) that collared HAC-II and District 4 Class 2A crowns. While a run to the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons followed, a 2-1 loss to New Hope-Solebury halted that postseason drive.
While Liscum played facilitator more frequently this season than he did as a freshman — he slid into an attacking midfield role much of the time — his assist totals climbed since classmate Anthony Bhangdia enjoyed a breakout season up top.
“(Liscum) has kind of matured a little bit as to trying to figure out what’s right for the team,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “I see more and more Nate in him as he’s getting older, and I think next year will be a whole different page of realizing.
“I don’t think he’s going to worry about goals and assists and all the personal things; I think he really wants the team to succeed.”
There’s little doubt about that.
“That’s been our goal since Day One, ever since we walked into this program — especially for the Class of 2021,” Liscum said. “It’s been our goal to get back to Hershey. We watched a couple teams do it. It’s down to one year (left) now. We’re willing to put in the work, and we’ve certainly got the resources to be able to do so — the players, the talent. Again, this year was a really, really good year. There was not much that went wrong.
“A one-loss team, it’s hard to argue that that team’s a failure. I don’t think we failed at all. We succeeded in putting ourselves in a good position to win and get to Hershey; we just didn’t come up with it. Overall (as one of the captains), I was very pleased with the season and the way the guys rallied around each other.”
Program’s career leader
Knepp also enjoyed a wonderful 2019 campaign, ringing up 99 points (35 goals, 29 assists) for a Midd-West outfit that made its second straight appearance in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Unfortunately, a 3-2 loss in overtime to New Hope-Solebury in the state quarterfinals prevented a fourth meeting with Lewisburg.
An iffy no-call on a potential offside violation led to New Hope’s game-winning finish.
Since Knepp finished his career with a school-record 249 points (92 goals, 65 assists), the postseason recognition he received brought his Midd-West stint to a fitting close.
“He was appreciative of (the All-American nod),” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster admitted. “And certainly, in most people’s minds, was deserving of it. Unfortunately, our season ended the way it did, and for him I think that was more heart wrenching than the fact that he received the All-American status.
“That’s the way Carter Knepp was from the day he first stepped out there, as far as I’m concerned, until the day he graduated. He was that type of kid that played for the team. He wanted to achieve success for everybody else. It wasn’t ever about himself.”
Despite putting together an all-star career during his tremendous run at Midd-West, Knepp is uncertain if he’s going to continue to play at the next level. The demands of chasing a degree in Biomedical Engineering at whatever school he chooses — he’s awaiting several acceptance letters — may bring an end to his goal-scoring exploits.
One thing is certain: Knepp put everything he could into Midd-West’s program, and his quest to compete and for his team to enjoy success started on Day One.
“I’m not really sure I knew, at that point, what I really could accomplish,” Knepp recalled. “I just knew that I wanted to come in and make an impact on the team and help us win (so we could) progress through the goals of districts and states.
“Looking back, it was a really fun and enjoyable time,” Knepp continued. “Even though not everything went the way I would have liked it (to go), there’s nothing that I really would have changed throughout my career.”