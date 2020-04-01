Pry, Lions' 'D' improvising

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is trying to make the most of his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Something for our players and my family — my extended family — that I’ve learned that’s very important to all of us is this video connection,” Pry said. “Everybody’s got some anxiety going on. Everybody’s lives have been disrupted.”
Pry said he has enjoyed spending time with his family, and getting the chance to be home in the evenings. Pry said he and his family have been playing board games and talking their dogs on walks to help pass the time.
“Heck, we’ve tried to walk our cats a couple times,” Pry joked.
Pry said he has had to balance getting through his day in the best way possible, and seeing some “terrible” and “heartbreaking” things caused by the pandemic.
“These days are kind of like rollercoasters,” Pry said.
Penn State coach James Franklin said the team has been using those video connections that Pry mentioned to keep in contact during this time.
“We’re really embracing the technology,” Franklin said. “I think it’s been good for our staff in a lot of ways. We’re all over Zoom.”
Pry said the video conferences with players have been important to help make up for not having spring practice.
“Our meetings and walkthrough time is so valuable,” Pry said. “To still be able to get with these guys — we’re meeting several times a week — and go through our installations just like if we were back in Lasch in that linebacker meeting room (is important).
“We’re able to share screens, watch diagrams and go through video together.”
Pry said one of the biggest things the defensive coaching staff was examining during the offseason was its pass defense.
“The biggest area of concern to me was explosive passes given up and why those were occuring,” Pry said. “Was it lack of rush? Was it inexperience at the position? Was it quarterbacks able to ID coverage too easily? Was it not enough coverage variety? Was it too many coverages and not playing any of them quite well enough?
“That was a strength of ours the year before. Obviously we improved on our run defense from 2018, which was a big goal for us.”
Pry said they examined how some other teams were successful against the pass, and looked at what passing formations gave the Nittany Lions the most trouble.
“It was a good offseason study,” Pry said. “Each year there’s going to be areas where you need to see improvement. That’s one that is at, or near, the top of our list. ... I’m excited about the improvements we could make in that area.”