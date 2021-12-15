While many Pennsylvanians remained nestled in slumber Wednesday morning, coveted five-star quarterback Drew Allar (Medina, Ohio) kicked off early signing day as he sent his national letter of intent to Penn State.
About an hour after Allar’s commitment, the Nittany Lions doubled the number of scholarship quarterbacks on their roster as three-star quarterback Beau Pribula (York) sent over his paperwork.
Penn State signed 23 players from the class of 2022 as part of early signing day. According to 247Sports, the Nittany Lions' 2022 class ranks sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten, making it the highest-rated recruiting class of Penn State coach James Franklin’s eight-year tenure.
“I think we’re in a healthy position at the quarterback spot with those two guys,” Franklin said “I’m really proud of both of them and how they handled the situation throughout the entire process.”
Allar, the nation's third-ranked overall prospect, was the first of Penn State’s 23-player haul.
The Ohio signee passed for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns during a senior season that saw him earn a host of accolades, including being named Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Mr. Football.
“As great of a player as he is, he’s an even better person,” Medina High coach Larry Laird said of Allar. “His leadership style is lead by example through hard work. He is a football junkie and can’t get enough of it. He’s going to be very successful at Penn State and Penn State is going to love getting to know him.”
Penn State’s 2022 class included nine players from the Commonwealth, including five-star running back Nicholas Singleton, who on Tuesday was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year.
Singleton, like Allar, is the No. 1-ranked player nationally at his position.
"Stay tuned," Singleton said on Wednesday. "We're going to win a Big Ten championship and a national championship. Mark my words."
The Nittany Lions’ early signing haul included 12 players on offense and 11 from the defensive side.
Offensive players include wide receivers Kaden Saunders (Columbus, Ohio), Anthony Ivey (Lancaster), Tyler Johnson (Martinsville, Virginia) and Omari Evans (Killeen, Texas); tight end Jerry Cross (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); offensive linemen Maleek McNeil (New York, New York), Drew Shelton (Downington) and JB Nelson (Lackawanna College); running back Kaytron Allen (Norfolk, Virginia).
Defensive players included linebackers Ken Talley (Philadelphia), Keon Wylie (Philadelphia) and Abdul Carter (Philadelphia); defensive linemen Kaleb Artis (Westbury, New York), Dani Dennis-Sutton (Millsboro, Delaware) and Zane Durant (Lake Nona, Florida); defensive backs Kevin Winston Jr. (Columbia, Maryland), Cam Miller (Yulee, Florida), Cristian Driver (Flower Mound, Texas) and Mehki Flower (Harrisburg); punter Alex Bacchetta (Atlanta, Georgia).
Penn State associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said the team’s showing in Philadelphia this recruiting cycle was part of a concerted effort.
“I went to the coaches themselves and really just confessed that we had dropped the ball in Philadelphia,” Smith said. “And that we had to do better in the city limits. We made a conscious effort to own our mistakes, and we made a conscious effort to be better. And we got better there. We landed three kids. We’re happy with those guys. We’re going to continue to pound the streets of Philadelphia and try to get to best kids to stay here in the state.”
Including Pennsylvania, the Nittany Lions newest members come from 10 states: Florida (three), Maryland (one), Delaware (one), New York (two), Ohio (two), Texas (two), Georgia (one), Virginia (one) and Wisconsin (one).
Saunders was the first player from the 2022 class to offer his verbal commitment, and he played a large role in building the class the Nittany Lions signed on Wednesday.
“He’s just all-around an all-star,” Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said of Saunders. “From an accomplished baseball player to being great in the classroom. A leader, and competitive as all get out. We’re getting a really good one with him.”
Penn State verbal commit Tyrece Mills (Lackawanna College) didn’t sign with the program on Tuesday.
Of Penn State’s 23 early signees, Durant, Allar, Allen, Cross, Evans, Nelson, Pribula, Saunders, Singleton and Miller will join the program in January as early enrollees.