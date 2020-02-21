STATE COLLEGE — Penn State, the No. 11-ranked team in the country, enters its final series of the regular season deadlocked in first place with No. 18 Minnesota in the Big Ten hockey standings.
The Nittany Lions (19-10-3 overall, 11-8-3 Big Ten) and the Golden Gophers have 36 points apiece heading into this weekend’s two-game series at Pegula Ice Arena
The first-place teams play in State College beginning today, and while the two-game series concludes the regular season for Penn State, Minnesota will close out its regular season next Friday and Saturday against third-place Michigan.
A pair of Penn State wins this weekend could boost its immediate chances at earning a share of the regular-season league crown. However, with Michigan and Minnesota (14-11-5, 9-6-5 Big Ten) meeting next week, either squad would have the inside track on winning the regular-season title.
Penn State swept Minnesota earlier this season, earning wins by scores of 8-2 and 6-3 in November. The Golden Gophers hold a 15-14 series advantage against the Nittany Lions.
Penn State split its series against Wisconsin last weekend. The Badgers earned a 4-3 win last Friday and the Nittany Lions rebounded with a 3-2 win a day later.
Liam Folkes recorded two goals in the series opener while Paul DeNaples provided the third score of the game. Alex Limoges, Cole Hults and Evan Bell collected goals in Penn State’s rubber match win.
Minnesota went 1-0-1 against Notre Dame last week in its most recent series. The Golden Gophers and the Fighting Irish played to a 3-3 tie on Friday, but Minnesota’s Brannon McManus connected on a shootout shot in overtime to give his team a bonus point.
Minnesota closed the two-game series with a 2-1 win in South Bend on Saturday. Blake McLaughlin’s power-play goal at the 6:16 mark in the third period propelled the Golden Gophers to their 14th win of the season.
Minnesota earned its last victory against Penn State in 2019 when it grabbed a 4-1 victory in Minneapolis. Scott Reedy brings 11 games worth of experience against the Nittany Lions into this weekend’s regular-season finale. Reedy’s tallied four goals and four assists for 11 points in contests against Penn State.
Big Ten regular-season play concludes next week, and the league tournament begins on March 6. Big Ten tournament games will be played at campus sites.