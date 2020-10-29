STATE COLLEGE — Thirteen Penn State student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the athletic department’s testing period of Oct. 17-Oct. 23.
Three tests are pending.
Penn State’s athletic department tested 1,304 student-athletes during the latest round. On Sept. 30, the program began daily antigen testing for Nittany Lions’ student-athletes.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” the school said in a statement. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point.”
Wednesday’s numbers mark the highest since the program’s Sept. 30 update, when Penn State announced 16 COVID-19-positive cases among Nittany Lions’ student-athletes.
Penn State football coach James Franklin this week shared one of his players was unavailable to play against Indiana last Saturday following a false positive COVID-19 test.
“We had a young man who wasn’t able to play (last) weekend because of a false positive test on Saturday morning,” Franklin said. “His dad called and was very upset and more upset about his son. Just hurting for his son, and we talked it all through and he understood. It was probably more venting than it was being upset with what the Big Ten had decided.”
On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced its first football cancelation (Wisconsin-Nebraska) of the season because of the coronavirus. Twelve people within Wisconsin’s football program — including head coach Paul Chryst — tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s season-opening win against Illinois last Friday.
Penn State will release its next COVID-19 testing update on Nov. 4.