The coronavirus halted last year’s meeting between Penn State and Iowa, leaving wrestlers from dueling programs more than eager to reprise the rivalry in 2022.
The Hawkeyes will have to wait another year to get a chance at a regular-season win against the Nittany Lions, as No. 1 Penn State defeated No. 2 Iowa, 19-13, on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
The win snapped Iowa’s 29-meet win streak, and it kept Penn State’s hopes for an undefeated season intact.
Penn State (14-0, 5-0 Big Ten) won six of the meet’s 10 bouts, and the Nittany Lions posted 10 takedowns to Iowa’s (11-1, 4-1 Big Ten) eight.
The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt earned a 9-0 major decision against Jesse Ybarra at 125 pounds. The Hawkeyes’ three-time NCAA champion at 125 pounds, Spencer Lee, underwent season-ending knee surgery earlier this month.
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young tied his bout withAustin DeSanto (No. 3) at 133 pounds in the second period with a takedown, and the Nittany Lion tallied an escape point in the third period to secure a 3-2 decision. The win improved Bravo-Young — the reigning NCAA champion at 133 pounds — to 11-0 this season.
The night’s bout at 141 pounds was a rematch of the 2021 NCAA championship as it pitted top-ranked Nick Lee against Iowa’s second-ranked Jaydin Eierman. Lee won the championship bout last spring.
Lee took at a 4-0 advantage in the second period after a pair of takedowns, but Eierman was able to secure a takedown of Lee in the third period to send the bout into sudden victory. A takedown just nine seconds into sudden victory gave Lee a 6-4 decision against his Hawkeye counterpart. The win put Lee at 11-0 this season, and it gave Penn State a 10-0 lead.
Iowa posted its first win of the night when Max Murin (No. 10) earned a 4-1 decision against Beau Bartlett (No. 19) at 149 pounds.
The Hawkeyes won their second-consecutive bout as No. 12 Kaleb Young earned a 2-0 decision against Terrell Barraclough at 157 pounds. Young tallied an escape point in the second period and used riding time advantage in the third period in the win.
Alex Marinelli (No. 5) posted a 10-2 major decision against Brady Berge at 165 pounds to give Iowa three straight wins and tie the bout at 10.
Penn State’s Carter Starocci (No. 1) and Michael Kemerer (No. 2) met at 174 pounds for a rematch of the national championship bout in 2021, which Starocci won in sudden victory. The pair needed an additional two periods on Friday.
Starocci took a 1-0 lead in the second period after a stall warning. Kemerer recorded an escape point in the third period to tie the bout at 1 and send it to sudden victory. Starocci tallied a point in the tiebreaker period to win a 2-1 decision against Kemerer, a Murrysville native.
Starocci’s win gave Penn State a 13-10 lead.
No. 1-ranked Aaron Brooks — the reigning NCAA champion at 184 pounds — picked up an 8-3 decision against No. 17 Abe Assad.
Penn State’s Max Dean (No. 2) tallied eight points in the third period of his bout against Jacob Warner (No. 3) to earn an 8-3 decision at 197 pounds, which clinched the dual-meet win for the Nittany Lions.
as Dean’s victory pushed Penn State ahead, 19-10.
Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi (No. 5) concluded the meet with a 7-2 decision against Greg Kerkvliet at heavyweight. The loss was Kerkvliet’s first of the season.
Penn State hosts No. 6 Ohio State at 7 p.m. next Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center.