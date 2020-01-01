STATE COLLEGE — Penn State football coach James Franklin announced Tuesday that offensive line coach Matt Limegrover’s contract will not be renewed.
“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future,” Franklin said.
Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Limegrover’s replacement, according to a statement from Kristina Petersen, Penn State’s associate athletics director for strategic communications.
Limegrover arrived at Penn State in 2016 as an offensive line coach. He added run game coordinator to his list of responsibilities at the start of the 2018 season.
This year, Penn State’s offensive line paved the way for Nittany Lions running backs to amass 190.6 yards-per-game (36th in FBS). Penn State rushed for a season-high 396 yards against Memphis in a 53-39 win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
A season ago, Limegrover’s unit helped create running lanes for a Penn State backfield that averaged 204.9 yards rushing per contest.
The Nittany Lions this year allowed 2.46 sacks per game, which tied for 97th in the FBS.
Before his arrival at Penn State, Limegrover coached at Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Emporia State, Ferris State and the University of Chicago.
Limegrover joins former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as members of the 2019 coaching staff who will not be with the team next year. Earlier this month, Rahne accepted the head coach position at Old Dominion University.