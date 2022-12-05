Penn State has lost defensive back Jeffrey Davis Jr. to the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Tyler Donohue of Lions247, the Penn State affiliate for 247Sports.
Davis arrived at Penn State ahead of the 2021 season as a three-star prospect out of Kingswood Oxford Preparatory School in Connecticut. The 6-foot, 177-pound cornerback redshirted during his first year with the program. While he didn’t log any playing time during the Nittany Lions’ 13-game slate in 2021, he did receive recognition as the Coaching Staff’s Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts during the week of Penn State’s contest with Indiana.
This season, Davis again earned the Coaching Staff’s Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week accolade the week the Nittany Lions played Auburn. Davis made his collegiate debut during Penn State’s 46-10 win against Ohio on Sept. 10, but that outing against the Bobcats marked the final time he played in a game this season.
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened for all players on Monday. Former Nittany Lions Christian Veilleux (quarterback), Maleek McNeil (offensive line) and Rodney McGraw (defensive line) have officially announced their departures from the program.