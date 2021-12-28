Penn State will be without a fourth defensive starter when it plays Arkansas in the Outback Bowl this weekend.
Nittany Lions senior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie announced he will forgo playing in the postseason contest and prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. Ebiketie joined the program last season following his transfer from Temple.
“To my Penn State family, my time here has been an incredible testament to the places your dreams can take you if you’re willing to work hard enough,” Ebiketie said in a statement posted to Twitter. “From the beginning, I was welcomed with open arms. I never felt like a like a kid who transferred here; everyone treated me like family the minute I stepped on campus. The coaching staff led the way and helped me develop into a better person and player.”
Although he only played one season with the program, he made the most out of his opportunity.
Ebiketie was the cornerstone of a Nittany Lions’ defensive line that allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns (nine) by a Big Ten defense this season.
Ebiketie collected 62 total tackles, and paced all Nittany Lion defenders with 9.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and blocked two kicks.
Ebiketie was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, which is given to the best defensive end in college football.
Ebiketie posted a season-high 10 tackles against Illinois, and there was a four-game stretch this year where he recorded a sack in each contest.
Earlier this month, Big Ten coaches and members of the media from the conference named Ebiketie a first-team All-Big Ten player.
“My teammates, my brothers … we’ve been through it together,” Ebiketie wrote in his statement. “The offseason grind to game days — nobody knows what it’s like to go through these trenches but us. The bond we share is forever and the love lasts even longer.”
Including Ebiketie, five Nittany Lion players have opted out of playing in the Outback Bowl: linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
Penn State plays Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Saturday.