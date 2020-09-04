STATE COLLEGE — Hopes for a winter or late-fall start to the Big Ten football season could be in jeopardy.
Penn State director of team medicine Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli said COVID may affect how an athlete can train — even after recovery — during a Monday meeting with the State College school board of directors.
“What has been seen across some of the schools is some of the athletes infected haven’t really recovered in their full pulmonary function,” Sebastianelli said. “They just don’t train as hard as they normally can. Their tolerance has decreased. Whether that’s heart-related or lung-related, we really don’t know yet. It is just another variable of change in performance that has to be revaluated over time.”
Sebastianelli also indicated 30% of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus also exhibited symptoms of myocarditis. The development was first reported by the Centre Daily Times.
“When we looked at our COVID-positive athletes, whether they were symptomatic or not, 30 to roughly 35 percent of their heart muscles (are) inflamed,” Sebastianelli said. “And we really just don’t know what to do with it right now. It’s still very early in the infection. Some of that has led to the Pac-12 and the Big Ten’s decision to sort of put a hiatus on what’s happening.”
Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle that can affect the organ’s rhythms and prove fatal. Myocarditis can be detected by a blood test or electric imaging. Both methods examine increased levels of troponin, which the heart excretes when injured.
Thursday evening, Penn State Health’s Scott Gilbert offered further information and clarification regarding Sebastianelli’s comments.
“Dr. Sebastianelli was asked by a local school board to discuss high school preparations and precautions for holding sporting events during the pandemic and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the health of student-athletes,” Gilbert said in a statement. “During his discussion with board members, he recalled initial preliminary data that had been verbally shared by a colleague on a forthcoming study, which unbeknownst to him at the time had been published at a lower rate. The research was not conducted by Dr. Sebastianelli or Penn State. Dr. Sebastianelli wishes to clarify this point, and apologize for any confusion.”
The Big Ten postponed its fall sports season — including football — on Aug. 11 and cited “uncertainty regarding potential medical risks” as a key factor against engaging in fall sports. Coronavirus outbreaks halted offseason football workouts at Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State and a couple of other programs.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
Penn State in July began releasing coronavirus updates for its student-athletes. As of Wednesday, 11 have tested positive for COVID-19 of more than 1,100 tests. It was not made known the respective sports of the student-athletes who have tested positive.