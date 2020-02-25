TATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s men’s basketball program dipped seven spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released on Monday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions peaked at No. 9 last week, marking the first time in 24 seasons the program cracked the AP Top 10.
Penn State’s (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) seven-spot slide comes on the heels of back-to-back losses last week against Illinois and Indiana. Illinois earned a 62-56 win at the Jordan Center on Feb. 18, and the Hoosiers defeated Penn State 68-60 on Sunday at Indiana’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
After falling behind on Sunday to a 19-point deficit in the first half, Penn State grappled back in the second to take a six-point lead. Indiana, however, closed out strong to hand Penn State its seventh loss of the year.
“The most important thing for me in a game like yesterday is the way we came out in the second half and really competed,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said on Monday. “(We) showed a lot of character. Indiana played really hard and really competed in that first 20 minutes. For whatever reason, they were a step faster. I thought we were prepared to go into Indiana and play that type of game, but obviously, we didn’t get off to a good start.”
Sunday’s contest marked the fifth consecutive game the Nittany Lions were without starting guard Myreon Jones, who averages a team second-best 14.1 points per game. Jones warmed up with Penn State on Sunday afternoon, but he didn’t return to the court. Jones has been out with an undisclosed illness.
“We love MJ,” Penn State forward John Harrar said on Monday. “We see him, and he wants to be out there on the floor. His shot-making ability is amazing to have. Three seconds left, throw it to MJ, and a 3 is going up and is probably going to go in.”
While Jones warmed up with Penn State on Sunday, Chambers said his status for a return remains unknown.
“It’s day-to-day,” Chambers said. “We want to make sure we give him enough time to be at his best. I don’t want to rush anybody. I don’t think that would be fair to MJ, nor would I do it if Lamar (Stevens) was in the situation.”
Penn State will look to snap its two-game lull on Wednesday when Rutgers (18-10, 9-8 Big Ten) visits the Bryce Jordan Center. The Scarlet Knights defeated Penn State, 72-61, in Piscataway on Jan. 7.
Rutgers enters the midweek league game in need of a win itself after dropping two consecutive contests to Michigan and Wisconsin. Both losses by the Scarlet Knights were by eight points apiece.
Wednesday’s contest offers a few parallels that Penn State can look to for inspiration. The Nittany Lions’ January loss to Rutgers sparked a three-game losing streak. Penn State snapped that dive on Jan. 18 and rode the momentum to eight consecutive wins. Harrar said the Nittany Lions will draw from that experience.
“I would say we just really grew,” Harrar said. “We lost these (last) two games, and good. I’m glad because now we can learn from these two games. We lost those three games, and good. I’m glad we lost those three games because that started our win streak. It’s just always about changing your perspective on looking at it. How can you grow? How can you watch the film and grow from those games that you lost.”
While Penn State has enjoyed nine weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll, each contest as a ranked team brings its set of challenges. Earlier this season, Chambers commented on learning to play with the bullseye on his team’s back as the hunted, rather than the prey.
Harrar said he and his teammates can attest to their coach’s words.
“Something that I’ve noticed is that, man, teams are happy to beat us,” Harrar said. “You can hear teams, coaches, saying anything. They want to beat us now during these final games.”
With four games left in the regular season, Penn State has all but secured a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Harrar said he hasn’t browsed the NCAA Tournament or Big Ten Tournament projections. Rather, he’s focused on staying in the moment and helping the Nittany Lions get back into the win column and gain its second wind this season.
“If you look me up on social media, I actually deleted all my accounts,” Harrar said. “I couldn’t even tell you what the what-ifs are. I just try to stay as connected as I can to this team and to my own thoughts.”