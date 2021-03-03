For the Penn State women's basketball team, the final four games of the regular season will arguably turn out to be the toughest four-game stretch the Nittany Lions have endured to this point.
Penn State’s (9-13, 6-12 Big Ten) final four regular-season opponents were then-No. 15 Ohio State, No. 24/25 Rutgers twice, with Sunday's finale at No. 8 Maryland looming.
The Nittany Lions last week defeated Ohio State, 69-67, to pick up their first win against an Associated Press top 15 team in five years. The win was of the signature variety for second-year Nittany Lions coach Carolyn Kieger.
Two days later, Penn State overcame a double-digit, first-half deficit against Rutgers to take a seven-point lead in the third quarter. Rutgers ultimately wrestled away the lead in an eventual five-point win at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“I think coach has been reiterating in practice that we just need to go hard,” Penn State’s Niya Beverly said. “We need to play harder, and she’s been on us about getting our first Top 25 win, and she’s been reminding us about that every day in practice.”
Rutgers defeated Penn State 74-56 in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening, despite the Nittany Lions jumping out to an early lead.
The Nittany Lions’ improvements from their 2019-20 season have been striking.
Most notable is Penn State’s record this season against Big Ten foes. After recording just one win in 18 league games last year, Penn State has six this season.
Penn State’s offense averaged 66 points per game in 2019-20. The Nittany Lions this season average 74.1 points per contest. Penn State boasts the Big Ten’s third-leading rebounder in Johnasia Cash (9.2 per game), and Beverly’s 3.8 assist-to-turnover ratio tops all Big Ten players.
“I love playing with Bev,” Penn State’s Makenna Marisa said of Beverly. “She teaches me a lot. I kind of watch what she does on the court, and I’ve learned from her. She keeps our team composed whenever we might get out of control sometimes on the court.”
Penn State is currently 11th in the Big Ten Standings. Ohio State is currently ranked sixth in the Big Ten standings, but the Buckeyes will not play in this year’s postseason after a self-imposed sanction because of rules violations. So the Nittany Lions could move up to the 10th seed for the Big Ten tournament, and would face the No. 7 seed in the opening round. Nebraska and Michigan State are tied for eighth in the Big Ten standings. Penn State split a pair of games with the Cornhuskers, and lost its only game against the Spartans.
The Nittany Lions last year played in the Big Ten tournament as a 14 seed and lost their tourney opener to 11-seeded Minnesota.
On Sunday, Penn State will attempt to earn its first win in nine tries against the Terrapins. Maryland defeated Penn State, 96-82, on Dec. 31.
Penn State isn’t currently listed as being a bubble team for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which also begins later this month, but a strong regular-season ending and a good showing in the Big Ten tournament could change that.