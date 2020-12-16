Penn State enters the early signing period with the verbal commitments of 15 Class of 2021 prospects.
Barring an unexpected turn of events, all 15 are expected to make their commitments official today, the first day recruits can sign with their respective programs.
The Nittany Lions hope to add a couple more to their 2021 haul.
Last week, Lackawanna Junior College cornerback De’Jahn Warren teased the possibility that Penn State could still remain in play after the Nittany Lions’ target and top-ranked junior college cornerback posted a graphic on Twitter that showed him in a Penn State uniform. Warren in August verbally committed to Georgia.
“Nittany Nation @PennStateFball #PSU,” Warren wrote with his tweet.
Penn State’s class of 2021 is currently listed as 247Sports’ 19th-ranked class nationally and the fourth-best class in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State.
Of the Nittany Lions’ 15 verbal commits, 10 are listed as four-star prospects by 247Sports: Offensive tackle Landon Tengwall (Olney, Maryland), wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. (Malvern, Pennsylvania), cornerback Kalen King (Detroit), safety Jaylen Reed (Detroit), safety Zakee Wheatley (Severn, Maryland), linebacker Jamari Buddin (Belleville, Michigan), wide receiver Harrison Wallace (Pike Road, Alabama), offensive guard Nate Bruce (Harrisburg), tight end Khalil Dinkins (Wexford) and wide receiver Liam Clifford (Cincinnati, Ohio).
Clifford is the younger brother of Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford.
Penn State’s list of 2021 verbal commitments also includes three-star players in linebacker Kobe King (Detroit), quarterback Christian Veilleux (Potomac, Maryland), defensive end Rodney McGraw (Elkhart, Indiana), cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. (Hartford, Connecticut) and punter Sander Sahaydak (Bethlehem).
Tengwall and Bruce recently announced they will enroll early at Penn State.
“After 3 memorable years of highschool /highschool (sic) football I’m blessed to be graduating early from Harrisburg highschool & enrolling early to Penn state university!! I will be signing dec 17th !! I can’t wait to begin my next chapter in Life, Academically & athletically!!” Bruce tweeted on Dec. 4.